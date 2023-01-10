Love to Gaze At Stars? Know The Best Telescope Price And Quench Your Curiosity Splendidly

Telescope Price In India: Inquisitive to study about the galaxies? Staring at the sky on a clear night from your balcony is the best experience. To make this even better choosing the best telescope will help you in a detailed study of these planets. With the help of magnifying glass, you can gaze at the beauty of stars and all celestial bodies. Introducing a different and new world that is not visible to the naked eye is an exciting experience. How can you get this experience? With the help of the best telescope for beginners and advanced can give you the best astronomical experience.





Telescope price in India comes in all budgets and brands making them suitable for everyone. Along with the telescope, there are accessories too like a tripod, mount, eyepieces, and finderscope to keep the instrument stable and have a clear view. This gathers enough energy for you to start studying deep-sky objects and enough light for you to examine the best aspects of our solar system. Beginners should go for a lightweight telescope as it is easy to set up.













Astronomical Telescopes





Telescope Price In India





Discover the best telescope and view the moon, stars, and planets raising your experience level. All these telescope price comes in different ranges suitable for all users.









Ideal for beginners this Celestron Telescope is easy to use and set up. For smooth and accurate positioning move the clutch up and down position to track the object easily. This refractor telescope is designed with adjustable tripod legs to allow you to adjust the height or place it in a proper





position. At this budget-friendly telescope price, you can get a 2x Barlow lens, 600mm focal length, and a focal number of 12 to offer an outstanding gazing experience. Celestron Telescope Price: Rs 6,049.









Not only adults but kids too are fond of the galaxies and planets. They have a curiosity and want to see everything that they study regarding the planets. The telescope price of this CEZO is affordable

and can be gifted to your little one to study and clear their doubt. There are two eyes-piece fully-coated glass optics and high transmission coatings, to create a brighter image quality and higher magnification power. CEZO Telescope Price: Rs 1,899.









This telescope price is slightly high but is equipped with all the latest features to bring out the best view of the celestial bodies. Versed with the feature of slow-motion control you have to get a





detailed view and study of the planets. Meanwhile, its decent aperture will show a good amount of detail on the solar system and deep-sky targets. Compatible with your smartphone you can focus on the target. STARSENSE Telescope Price: Rs 42,000.









With the Celestron Powerseeker telescope's slow-motion settings, you can easily monitor stars, planets, and other celestial objects. Each eyepiece has a 3x Barlow lens, which triples the





magnifying power. This telescope is simple to assemble and requires no special tools. Its optical design makes it perfect for planetary and lunar work and makes it possible to examine even distant star clusters, nebulae, and galaxies. Celestron Telescope Price: Rs 17,999.









This is the best telescope with a portable design. You can easily carry this while going to a picnic or any outdoor area. The laptop price comes in the medium range and you can locate and track every

object with a clear view. The lens is 60 Millimeters and the optical tube length is 900 Millimeters. POWERSEEKER Telescope Price: Rs 8,499.





Telescope Price In India: FAQ





1. Which telescope is best for seeing planets?

There are many best telescopes but the Celestron gives a better view of the stars and planets.





2. What is the price of a good telescope?

Telescope price varies from brand to brand. However, the price range starts from Rs 1500.





3. What is telescope used for?

The telescope is used to view far-away objects and study the galaxies and planets.





