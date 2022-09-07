How To Choose The Best Home Theatre System 2022: Buying Guide For Speakers

Home Theatre System: Home theatres have changed the view of watching movies at home, they can transfer your home into a private cinema hall to enjoy your favorite movies with surround sound and crispy dialogue. Besides the movie, you also enjoy booming music and gaming on weekends with your family and friends to relax your mind from day-to-day stress. However, there are different types of home theater systems of different brands. You need to choose your product carefully for a better experience.





How To Choose The Best Home Theatre System For You?





Nowadays, home theatre brands offer you amazing features with premium quality that will confuse you to choose the best fit for your needs. But in the middle of these things, the first thing you should consider is the number of channels. Basically, A 5.1 system is the most common and comprises five speaker sets, two pairs of floor standing or stand mount speakers with one center speaker and one subwoofer.

Other arrangements are also available, from 7.2, which adds surround back speakers behind your seating position and an extra subwoofer to give you a whole house party feel.





Dolby Atmos systems tend to include up-firing speakers that can help deliver more immersive surround sound, but make sure your speakers are compatible and they're paired with a capable AV receiver. Alternatively, you can achieve Atmos with in-ceiling speakers.

The center speaker should be from the same brand and ideally from the same range as the rest of your home theatre speaker system. This will help you to ensure the best sound quality.

Finally, price is key. You can spend money accordingly to your need, make sure you peruse this list and find one that fits your budget. All the speaker sets are recommended below after a huge search to give you the best guide.







Our Top Picks





Best Quality









JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass Multimedia Speaker System delivers heavy bass along with loud volume to give you a cinema-like experience. It will be an ideal companion to your TV, giving you an experience that surpasses your expectations with options of HDMI Port and Optical Port, that connecting to your television is a simple one-cable setup. JBL Home Theatre Price: Rs 29,869.





Reason To Buy

2.1 channel

USB drive

HDMI port and optical port

300-watt power







Low Price









Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker System comes with breathing RGB LED lights that will add a customized element to any space and a volume knob making it super efficient to take control of your volume whenever you’re playing games, watching movies, and more. The speaker also comes with an AUX input. Zebronics Home Theatre Price: Rs 699.





Reason To Buy

2.0 channel speaker

USB powered

Volume control

RGB LED lights







Best Budget









Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 Multimedia Speaker System includes four satellite speakers, a subwoofer, and remote control, so you can easily adjust the volume and settings accordingly. The sensitivity of 84 dB means that you'll be able to enjoy powerful sound even at low volumes. One of the best things about this system is that it's very easy to set up. Philips Home Theatre Price: Rs 3,999.





Reason To Buy

38 W sound output

USB input

LED display

230V power







Best Remote Control







F&D F5060X Multimedia Speaker System has a 1” tweeter and 3” full range driver for two front satellites to make crystal clear and high-quality sounds with a wide range of speakers. Matte finish not only gives the speaker a classic and high-end look but also keeps your speaker fingerprint free for a clean organized look. F and D Home Theatre Price: Rs 10,666.





Reason To Buy

Digital PLL FM technology

Remote control with fluorescent buttons

8” bass driver

240V power







Best Overall









JBL 820W Bar 9.1 Multimedia Speaker System built-in Wi-Fi and compatibility with Chromecast means you can stream all your favorite online music in high clarity with a simple finger tap. This home theatre comes with 820 Watts of system output power, so you'll hear your movies, games, and music like never before. JBL Home Theatre Price: Rs 98,399.





Reason To Buy

9.1 channel

3D sound

Ultra HD 4K Dolby vision

10 hours of playback







Most Asked Questions

Which home Theatre is best for home?

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Home Theatre

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Home Theatre

Philips Home Theater

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke Home Theater







Is 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound better?

A 5.1 surround sound system uses 6 channels to create surround sound. 7.1 surround sound systems use 8 channels. The two extra channels of sound provide a slightly better audio quality.





Which is better home theatre or soundbar?

If you're a home theater fan, then a surround-sound system is probably what you're after. Having a 2.1, 5.1, or an Atmos 5.1. A 4-channel setup delivers an audio experience that can't be beaten by a soundbar at any price.





Which is the best music system for home?

The Sony Home Theatre Z9F is one of the best home theatre systems for 2022. It comes equipped with a 5.1-channel system that is sufficient for a living room.





How many watts is good for TV speakers?

The TV's audio amplifier is only going to be a few watts, most often 5 to 10 watts per speaker.









