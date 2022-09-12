Headphones Under 2000: Fend your concerns off

Headphones Under 2000: There are numerous types of headphones available in the market that offers good playtime, attractive design, robust drivers, and superb overall performance. Most headphones come with foamy earpads for a comfortable listening experience, call experience, and many amazing features that going to make your listening experience fabulous. But that can also confuse you to pick the best one.





To help you to make the right purchasing decisions, today we have compiled a list of headphones with amazing features at low prices. Now fend your concern off and check them out!





Best Headphones Under 2000













boAt Rockerz 450 has been designed and structured as an on-ear headphone to provide the best user experience with its comfortable padded ear cushions and lightweight design. The headphones offer a nonstop playback of up to 15 hours on a single charge and It's 40mm dynamic drivers help pump out immersive HD audio all day long. boAt Headphones Price: Rs 1,299.















ZEBRONICS Zeb-Envy is a Bluetooth headphone with a detachable flexible mic, voice assistant support, and breathing LED lights. These headphones come with 33hrs of playback time, so you can listen to your favorite music without recharging. ZEBRONICS Headphones Price: Rs 1,899.















MI Super Bass Bluetooth Headphones are crafted with pressure-less ear muffs that are soft & cushiony and you can use these headphones for long hours without discomfort The headphones are built with large 40mm drivers that create deep and impactful bass output. MI Headphones Price: Rs 1,700.





boAt headphones have physical noise isolation features for pure audio bliss and are ergonomically designed and structured as over-ear headphones to provide the best user experience. boAt Headphones Price: Rs 1,999.















Infinity headphones are designed for quick charging, hands-free calling, voice assistant integration, and 72 hours of playtime under optimum audio settings. This brand of headphones mainly focuses on canceling lower frequency sounds, so you can focus on music or video without being disturbed by external noises. JBL Headphones Price: Rs 1,499.







