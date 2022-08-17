Hard disk 1TB: Longer life, Better Storage Capacity, And Portability

Hard disk 1TB: We all save our important documents, photos, videos, and movies either on a laptop or desktop. For more files, we require more space in our system and for that having a hard disk is important. These are quite handy, affordable, and have a good storage capacity. Both Internal hard disk and external are widely available on the market. If you are looking to upgrade your PC or build a new system can easily find a hard disc drive both online and offline.

They can easily fit into your bag and can be carried along wherever you go. On the lookout, both internal and external hard drives are generally abundantly available. If you are looking for budget ones, then you can opt for a 1TB hard disk to keep all your virtual data safe and secure.





Below are some of the best hard disk 1tb:





Western Digital WD Elements USB 3.0 - 28% off









Western Digital WD Elements allows you to save massive amounts of text documents, pictures, videos, audio, files, etc. easily and securely. Data transfers are extremely fast with WD quality and reliability. This is portable and has high-capacity storage. Though it comes at an affordable cost, this still has a high performance. This hard disk has a great life span. Western hard disk price: Rs 3,899.





Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD- 20% off









Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD comes with USB 3.0. The stylish sleek look makes this external hard drive portable and specifically designed for taking photos, movies, music, and much more. The hard drive is easily compatible with both Windows and Mac computers. Easily replaced and upgraded it works faster. Seagate hard disk price:Rs 3,999.





Toshiba Canvio Ready 1TB Portable External HDD- 45% off





Toshiba, a well-known brand in the data storage industry, transfers documents super fast with USB 3.3. The transfer rates are faster with up to 5.0 Gb/s. Just plug-and-play operation without any software installation. Toshiba hard disk price: Rs 3,799.





Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet- 39% off









If you are looking for a super-fast USB 3.1 with an advanced internal hard drive suspension system we recommend taking a look at Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet hard disk. This external hard disk 1tb has military-grade shock resistance and an advanced three-stage shock protection system, and a durable anti-shock rubber outer case makes it safer. You can safely remove the hard drive without unplugging it. Transcend hard disk price: Rs 4,849.





Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive HDD - 11% off





Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive HDD comes with USB 3.0. It has high limit storage and easily stores and accesses 1TB of content on the go. You have 5TB of space available to store all your digital data. Seagate hard disk price: Rs 4,459.







Frequently Asked Question about hard disk 1tb





What is the usage of a 1tb hard disk?

Hard Disk is used for its storage capacity. All your virtual data or any software is saved on a hard disk.





How durable is the SSD hard disk?

Presently, the life of an SSD is 10 years depending on the storage space.





What is the difference between SSD and HDD?

SSD is faster than HDD.





3 things to consider before buying HDD?





Storage capacity- The amount of storage required will determine which solution you select; in general, hard disk-based devices offer the best combination of price and storage capacity. Drive speed- Storage devices that use desktop-based components are likely to be the fastest, but only when paired with an equally capable interface; for even faster performance, consider using SSDs. Software- A great software package can compensate for poor performance and improve the overall user experience, especially when dealing with backup.

Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.





