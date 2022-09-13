Best Garment Steamers: To Keep Your Clothes Wrinkle-Free Across All Seasons

Garment Steamer: When you look good, you feel good. When your clothing looks new, sharp, and wrinkle-free, you feel amazing. People take notice of you and admire that you took your time to look your best. That extra effort you put into quickly steaming your clothes goes a long way to impress others. It is the ease of use, flexibility, and ability to remove wrinkles from almost any type of fabric, from delicate cashmere to sturdy cotton and wool. Steaming your garments not only smoothes wrinkles but also kills allergens and odor-causing bacteria from them. It is also the best choice for low-space homes or travel, clothes steamers take very little space and eliminate the need for an ironing board.

Here’s a list of the finest clothes steamers from well-known brands like Philips, Usha, Havells, and more to help you to purchase the best one as your needs require.





Best Garment Steamers: Top Picks













Philp's cloth steamers are lightweight and their a compact design with a detachable water tank, brush attachment, and safety glove for convenient use. This steamer comes with a 2.5mm cord for longer reach and continuous steam kills 99.99% of bacteria, confidently refreshing for a second wear. Philips Iron Steamer Price: Rs 4,139.















Inalsa iron steamer has a powerful pump system that delivers voluminous dry steam to ensure wrinkles are removed and clothes are left smooth and refreshed. Speedy steam has 2 steam levels & a knob to adjust the steam level, to suit different ironing needs. Inalsa Garment Steamer Price: Rs 3,825.













Philips standing garment steamer helps to kill bacteria and easily de-wrinkles even intricately designed ethnic or formal wear through its powerful 1600W wattage and continuous steam delivery of up to 32g/min. Philips Iron Steamer Price: Rs 8,995.





Looking For Best Steam Iron Under 5000? Click Here.













Usha steamer has a vertical steam facility for easy wrinkle removal and 920 W power with powerful steam output up to 21 gm/min to give you the best ironing experience. This iron has a 1.8 m long 360-degree swivel cord for flexible movement so you can also take it along your trip. Usha Garment Steamer Price: Rs 2,990.















This garment steamer has a large 1.5L water tank capacity that allows a longer duration of ironing before a refill is required. It comes with dry heat protection which safeguards the product from damage in case it is switched on without water. Havells Garment Steamer Price: Rs 5,399.







Explore more branded garment steamers here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.