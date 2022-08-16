Gaming Monitor Price in India: Get the top gaming monitors from Lenovo, ASUS, LG, ETC

The technology has evolved with time and the days are gone for bulky and small monitors are the only option left on the market. Gaming monitors are now available in the market with a wide range of options. They come with a higher refresh rate, response time, and resolution display for a better gaming experience.





Gaming needs hardcore configuration to deliver smooth performance. Monitors with QHD or 4K panels can offer better picture quality and sharp color visuals. The internet is flooded with lots of options for gaming monitors, but it is necessary to choose from the top brands with all the latest features. To make your search easier, here we are giving you the best gaming monitor options under the Gaming monitor price in India. Select from the top brands like LG, Acer, Dell, and more.











Lenovo Q-Series 24 Inch LCD Ultraslim Monitor









This Lenovo gaming monitor comes with 16.7 million colors, a 23.8-inch display, and 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles. It has self-learning software that adjusts the display per your usage patterns.





An Ultra slim monitor with metallic gray stand and 2x3 watts in-built speakers and natural blue light technology for eye-safe vision. It offers the ultimate viewing experience with 75Hz dynamic effects which is suitable for casual gaming. Top best gaming monitor from Lenovo.

Lenovo Gaming Monitor Price: Rs 14,999.







LG Full Hd - 22 Inches LCD Gaming Monitor









LG is one of the leading electronics brands, this LG gaming monitor comes with a 21.5 inches full HD display with a 1ms response time with a 75Hz refresh rate. The 1080 pixel resolution provides a fantastic gaming experience.





You will get the on-screen control of essential monitor settings for quick and easy access to volume, brightness, and picture mode presets, instead of hard buttons on the monitor. You can also save your desktop space and it is a wall mountable LG Monitor.

LG Gaming Monitor Price: Rs 9,999.







BenQ Zowie XL2411 e-Sports FPS PC Gaming Monitor









This BenQ 24 inch gaming monitor comes with an effortless one-finger height adjustable stand that provides personalized viewing angles. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, with lag-free technology that provides real-time response.





The black eQualizer offers clarity to visuals in dark scenes and it has a display and smart scaling mode for quick screen size adjustment. It has different gaming modes for a better gaming experience.

BenQ Gaming Monitor Price: Rs 18,990.







Acer Nitro 27 Inch Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor









Acer is one of the leading brands that offer a wide range of products in computers and accessories. This Acer Nitro Gaming monitor comes with AMD Radeon Freesync to eliminate the screen tearing while minimizing the lag and latency.





It is a 27 inch full HD display and 1920x1080 display with 0.5 MS response time. You can easily modify your monitor settings via display widget utility software.

Acer Gaming Monitor Price: Rs 16,950.







ASUS -27 Inch Nvidia Gaming LCD Monitor









This 27 inch ASUS full HD gaming monitor comes with an ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rate and has adaptive-Sync technology to eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates. It has GameFast input for minimizing the input lags to provide a faster gaming experience.





This ASUS VG278QR has an extensive connectivity option so that you can hook it up with a wide range of multimedia devices. The smart cable management design features organizing and hiding cables to keep your gaming area tidy. One of the best gaming monitors in this price range.

ASUS Gaming Monitor Price: Rs 20,999.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.