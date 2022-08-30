Finest CCTV Cameras At Affordable Price: The Security You Need

Finest CCTV Cameras At Affordable Price: If you always worried about the safety of your family or business? at that time CCTV cameras are the best solution to ensure your safety. Nowadays CCTV camera comes with amazing features as they cover clear video day or night, 2-way audio recording, tv monitoring, and more to keep you safe from all unwanted activities.





Here we have curated a list of some finest CCTV cameras at affordable prices to feel safe at your home or about your business with saving your money.







Finest CCTV Camera At Affordable Price: Work Peacefully

















TP-LINK CCTV camera features Alexa sound control and records every image in crystal-clear 1080p definition with 360º horizontal and 114º vertical range. Their trigger light and sound effects frighten away unwanted visitors. TP-LINK CCTV camera Price: Rs 1,899.

















Mi Security Camera's dual motor-head design enables the camera to rotate and capture a full 360° horizontal view and 96° vertical view. Their talkback feature makes this CCTV camera special, no matter where you are you can always talk to your family using the camera. Mi CCTV Camera Price: Rs 3,499.















TP-LINK CCTV camera features Alexa sound control and records every image in crystal-clear 1080p definition with 360º horizontal and 114º vertical range. These camera provides a visual distance of up to 30 ft and triggers light & sound effects to frighten away unwanted visitors. TP-LINK CCTV camera Price: Rs 2,799.















Conbre smart wireless camera is designed with an easy setup feature for do-it-yourself installation by using the V380 mobile application available in your handsets marketplace. Their night vision is up to 16 feet for never miss a moment, day or night, with visibility in complete darkness. You can also talk to the camera or listen to the camera, there is no distance to communicate with anyone. Conbre CCTV camera Price: Rs 1,414.















Cp plus hybrid digital video recorder supports both analog and IP cameras 1080p HD resolution DVR and camera Real-time recording for all cameras Inbuilt hard drive. This CCTV camera set is having HD DVR, outdoor camera, hard disk, wire bundle, HDMI cable, and BNC & dc Connectors. CP PLUS CCTV Camera Price: Rs 1,449.









Explore more branded CCTV cameras here:





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.