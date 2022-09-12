Finest Bluetooth Earbuds: Get High Bass In Low Budget

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 09:55 AM IST
Finest Bluetooth Earbuds: Bluetooth earbuds are most comfortable and easy to use while traveling or working. If you are one of them who are looking to buy the best-branded earbuds then you should consider some features in earbuds like bass, the ability to control music playback and calls, trigger voice assistants, quick pairing, reliable connectivity, and a perfect fit.
Well! To help you to make the right purchasing decision here we have curated a list of some finest Bluetooth earbuds in your budget from brands OPPO, OnePluse, and more to give you audio with comfort.
Also Read: Wireless Earbuds For Android Phone.
Best Bluetooth Earbuds
boAt 171 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds - 77% off
boAt true wireless earbuds have powerful 6mm drivers for an enthralling playback experience, weigh about 4g per each so you may keep them plugged for a longer duration with comfort. Its dual-tone colors offer an aesthetical edge and define a true listening time. boAt Bluetooth Earbuds Price: Rs 1,399.
OPPO Enco Buds Bluetooth Earbuds - 58% off
OPPO Enco earbuds are equipped with TPU+PEEK material double-layer composite diaphragm to experience base. Their amazing battery life gives you 6 hours of breakless music and 24 hrs with a charging case. Oppo earbuds support intelligent call noise cancellation, quick pair, stable connection, Bluetooth 5.2+, and antenna array optimization. OPPO Bluetooth Earbuds Price: Rs 1,699.
Read More: Best Earbuds To Keep Your Ears Safe And Music Loud.
Boat Airdopes 121V2 Bluetooth Ear Earbuds - 57% off
Boat earbuds come with a dual tone finish on a lightweight ergonomic design weighing just around 4g per earbud, get ready to groove in full flow. These true Bluetooth earbuds offer a truly wireless experience for real-time audio with Bluetooth v5.0. boAt Bluetooth Earbuds Price: Rs 1,299.
OnePlus Nord Buds True Bluetooth Earbuds - 7% off
OnePlus Nord earbuds will be music to your ears with big 12.4 mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass & crisp clear sound. Their flagship-level battery life delivers up to 30 hrs of non-stop music on a single charge with ultra-fast charging. OnePlus Nord Bluetooth Earbuds Price: Rs 2,799.
Samsung Galaxy Earbuds - 66% off
Samsung Galaxy Bud's eye-catching design in a glossy finish keeps you connected yet comfortable throughout the day. Galaxy Buds Live sits softly inside the ear, giving you a fit for all-day comfort with less fatigue. Its ergonomic design is snug yet non-intrusive with two wingtip sizes for a better fit. Samsung Bluetooth Earbuds Price: Rs 5,399.
Explore more branded Bluetooth earbuds here:
Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.