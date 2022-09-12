Finest Bluetooth Earbuds: Get High Bass In Low Budget

Finest Bluetooth Earbuds: Bluetooth earbuds are most comfortable and easy to use while traveling or working. If you are one of them who are looking to buy the best-branded earbuds then you should consider some features in earbuds like bass, the ability to control music playback and calls, trigger voice assistants, quick pairing, reliable connectivity, and a perfect fit.





Well! To help you to make the right purchasing decision here we have curated a list of some finest Bluetooth earbuds in your budget from brands OPPO, OnePluse, and more to give you audio with comfort.





Best Bluetooth Earbuds















boAt true wireless earbuds have powerful 6mm drivers for an enthralling playback experience, weigh about 4g per each so you may keep them plugged for a longer duration with comfort. Its dual-tone colors offer an aesthetical edge and define a true listening time. boAt Bluetooth Earbuds Price: Rs 1,399.















OPPO Enco earbuds are equipped with TPU+PEEK material double-layer composite diaphragm to experience base. Their amazing battery life gives you 6 hours of breakless music and 24 hrs with a charging case. Oppo earbuds support intelligent call noise cancellation, quick pair, stable connection, Bluetooth 5.2+, and antenna array optimization. OPPO Bluetooth Earbuds Price: Rs 1,699.





Boat earbuds come with a dual tone finish on a lightweight ergonomic design weighing just around 4g per earbud, get ready to groove in full flow. These true Bluetooth earbuds offer a truly wireless experience for real-time audio with Bluetooth v5.0. boAt Bluetooth Earbuds Price: Rs 1,299.















OnePlus Nord earbuds will be music to your ears with big 12.4 mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass & crisp clear sound. Their flagship-level battery life delivers up to 30 hrs of non-stop music on a single charge with ultra-fast charging. OnePlus Nord Bluetooth Earbuds Price: Rs 2,799.













Samsung Galaxy Bud's eye-catching design in a glossy finish keeps you connected yet comfortable throughout the day. Galaxy Buds Live sits softly inside the ear, giving you a fit for all-day comfort with less fatigue. Its ergonomic design is snug yet non-intrusive with two wingtip sizes for a better fit. Samsung Bluetooth Earbuds Price: Rs 5,399.











