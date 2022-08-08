Earbuds under 2000: High-Quality Sound With Stylish Design Wireless Earbuds

Earbuds under 2000: With wireless earbuds, you can carry out other activities and answer calls without picking up your phone. You do not have to worry about the battery as the charging case keeps the earbuds charged. You have the liberty to walk and talk. The best earbuds perform high quality and are easily paired with multiple devices. Brands always keep on updating with new features without increasing the price making it affordable for every budget.

The remarkable sound quality and excellent battery life make wireless earbuds the highest-selling electronics. Besides all these, earbuds have awesome features and functions. You get enough freedom to carry out other activities from this innovative, small, compact, versatile design gadget.

You can pair your earbuds with devices such as phones, tablets, computers, TV sets, MP3 Players, etc. The best Bluetooth earbuds bring you the best sound quality at an affordable price. With all these features, wireless earbuds look stylish and sophisticated. Wireless earbuds are designed in a way that they remain firm in your ears even while moving, running, or carrying out any activity.





Earbuds under 2000 : Splendid Picks





boAt Airdopes 141- 67% off





This Boat Airdopes gives you the best sound quality with a battery duration of up to 42 hours including the 6 hours of nonstop playtime for earbuds. Noise Cancellation tech ensures smooth delivery of your voice via voice calls. The ASAP charge offers up to 75 min of playtime in just 5 min of charge. The carry case comes along with the Type C interface. boAt earbuds price: Rs 1,499.





Boult Audio Airbass Truebuds Bluetooth- 84% off





With one multifunction button of Boult Audio Airbas you can play/pause, previous/next track, and answer/hang up calls. The voice assistant function lets you access Siri/Google up to 20m transmission distance. You can control both music and calls with just a touch of one button. This automatically pairs your device as soon as you put them into your ears. The earbud is IPX7 waterproof and designed with the latest Bluetooth 5.0. You can choose between two colors- Red and Grey. Boult earbuds price: Rs 1,299.





Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb- 64% off









This stylish and affordable earbud from Zebronics is equipped with 6mm Drivers for an immersive audio experience. The other features include- Voice Assistant Support, Bluetooth V5.0 Support, Splash Proof, and Touch Controls With Call Function at an affordable price. The sound quality allows you to watch your favorite show and music without bothering other people. Zebronics earbuds price: Rs 899.





Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth- 60% off

The stylish earbuds from Mivi give you an amazing sound experience. This earbud Bluetooth comes with 7.5-hour battery life and with the charging case gives you up to 40 hours of music. Since it is splashproof and wetproof you can enjoy playing your favorite track without any worry. Just with a tap of your finger, you can control calls and music. In short, this is convenient to use and comes at a reasonable price. Mivi earbuds price: Rs 1,199.





Blaupunkt Btw100 Bluetooth- 57% off

One of the most stupendous earbuds under Rs 2000 with 40 hrs playtime and sound quality is the Blaupunkt Btw100 Bluetooth. The noise-canceling earbud will filter away all environmental noise when calling and provide a clear voice that helps you to make phone calls without any background noises. The 80ms Low Latency transmits the sound from the game to your ears in real-time. The Chrome edge Design makes it stylish and comes in three color options- Black, White, and Blue. Blaupunkt earbuds price: Rs 1,299





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.