Earbuds Under 1000: Because Every Ears Deserves The Best

Earbuds Under 1000: When it comes to audio on the move, earbuds can be your best friend for a long time at affordable prices. But before making any purchasing decision you should consider these earbuds' must-have features to look out for are the ability to control music playback and calls, trigger voice assistants, quick pairing, reliable connectivity, and comfortable grip to make your travel hassle-free.





But there are plenty of brands that can confuse you to purchase the best one with more features at low prices. But here we have compiled a list of some more affordable earbuds from brands like Noise, truke, and more to give you a high-quality bass. Take a trip!





Get More Options For Finest Bluetooth Earbuds.

Earbuds Under 1000













pTron is a true wireless Bluetooth earbud with immersive stereo sound, deep bass, smart touch control & 32 hours of total playtime. These ergonomic & lightweight wireless earbuds have a snug-fit design, a built-in HD mic for clear call quality, passive noise cancellation, and many more to make your purchasing decision the best. pTron Earbuds Price: Rs 999.















Zebronics wireless earbuds come with voice assistant support on android & ios devices to get your work done quickly and easily. Moreover, this supports the call function with the built-in microphone to give you a clear voice experience. Zebronics Earbuds Price: Rs 999.















Noise earbuds connect your device instantly with signature Noise technology, and offer a playtime of up to 4.5 hours on a single charge and an additional 13.5 hours making a total playtime of up to 18 hours with the charging case. Noise Earbuds Price: Rs 1,007.





Looking for Bluetooth headphones with mic? click here.













Truke earbuds come with dual-mic in each earbud and environmental noise cancellation technology to enjoy a rich calling experience. These Bluetooth earbuds are equipped with power-efficient Bluetooth v5.1 that supports low power consumption, superior connectivity, and is compatible with all Android, Windows & IOS devices. truke Earbuds Price: Rs 1,099.









Explore more branded earbuds here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.