Earbuds Under 1000: Because Every Ears Deserves The Best

Earbuds Under 1000: Do you need a high-performing pair of earbuds at a reasonable price? Then our shortlisted earbuds are for you, these earbuds offer you amazing features at a very low price, you can buy this right now.

By Srishty Kumari
Updated: Thu, 15 Sep 2022 10:59 AM IST
Image Source: Unsplash

Earbuds Under 1000: When it comes to audio on the move, earbuds can be your best friend for a long time at affordable prices. But before making any purchasing decision you should consider these earbuds' must-have features to look out for are the ability to control music playback and calls, trigger voice assistants, quick pairing, reliable connectivity, and comfortable grip to make your travel hassle-free. 


But there are plenty of brands that can confuse you to purchase the best one with more features at low prices. But here we have compiled a list of some more affordable earbuds from brands like Noise, truke, and more to give you a high-quality bass. Take a trip!


Earbuds Under 1000


pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Earbuds - 62% off



pTron is a true wireless Bluetooth earbud with immersive stereo sound, deep bass, smart touch control & 32 hours of total playtime. These ergonomic & lightweight wireless earbuds have a snug-fit design, a built-in HD mic for clear call quality, passive noise cancellation, and many more to make your purchasing decision the best. pTron Earbuds Price: Rs 999



Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 5 TWS V5.0 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds - 75% off



Zebronics wireless earbuds come with voice assistant support on android & ios devices to get your work done quickly and easily. Moreover, this supports the call function with the built-in microphone to give you a clear voice experience. Zebronics Earbuds Price: Rs 999



Noise Buds VS103 - Truly Wireless Earbuds - 66% off



Noise earbuds connect your device instantly with signature Noise technology, and offer a playtime of up to 4.5 hours on a single charge and an additional 13.5 hours making a total playtime of up to 18 hours with the charging case. Noise Earbuds Price: Rs 1,007


truke Buds S1 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds - 73% off



Truke earbuds come with dual-mic in each earbud and environmental noise cancellation technology to enjoy a rich calling experience. These Bluetooth earbuds are equipped with power-efficient Bluetooth v5.1 that supports low power consumption, superior connectivity, and is compatible with all Android, Windows & IOS devices. truke Earbuds Price: Rs 1,099




