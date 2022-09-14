Classy Smartwatches For Men: Wear Your Time In Style

Best Smartwatches For Men: Smartwatches offers many amazing features to make your work smarter and keep you always connected with your phone. These watches update your health and location like fitness tracking, music playing, voice commands, calling, and texting which you can do without a phone connected. Other smartwatches are standalone devices with a specific purpose. For instance, some smartwatches collect data about the wearer's health, monitoring the wearer's heart rate, for instance.

If you're interested in finding out which ones will work without a phone and offers your amazing features, you're in luck, here we have compiled a list of some finest smartwatches for your loved one.





Classy Smartwatches For Men







This smartwatch has advanced features to track your health. This watch is offering you an on-wrist skin temperature sensor, heart rate alert, fast charging, GPS, Alexa Built-in to get quick news, and more without your phone, and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth calls hands-free when your phone is nearby. Fitbit Smartwatch Price: Rs 20,150.















The ultra slim and lightweight design of the watch is ideal to keep you surfing your wave all day, you can monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen levels on the go with the heart rate and SpO2 monitor. The watch supports Google and Apple Fit to seamlessly monitor your health. boAt Smartwatch Price: Rs 1,999.















Apple watches offer you all the latest features to complete your requirements like it can track your all daily activities like walking. Blood rate, heart rate, running, yoga, swimming, dance, and many more to keep your health well. Apple Smartwatch Price: Rs 26,900.















This is one smartwatch that receives smartphone notifications and app Alerts, manages your calendar, controls your music, downloads third-party apps, and customizes your watch face, their touchscreen functionality lets you track your heart rate, receive notifications, customize your dial, and more. Fossil Smartwatch Price: Rs 21,995.





