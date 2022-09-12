Champion Printers For Home & Office Use: Your All-In-One Printing Solution

Printers For Home & Office: No matter whether you are a student or a professional, everyone needs to print their documents or important papers. That time a printer at home or office definitely going to save you money or time. Before making a decision to purchase, take a look at our shortlisted printers from brands LG, Canon, and more which have gotten a high rating in the market.

By Srishty Kumari
Mon, 12 Sep 2022 11:03 AM IST
Minute Read
Champion Printers For Home & Office Use: Your All-In-One Printing Solution
Image Source: Pexels

Printers For Home & Office: Buying a printer is not as easy as buying any other computer accessory as it is not something bought often. These printers have many features that can confuse making the right decision to purchase the best for you. The latest printers are compact and quiet and turn out high-quality text and graphics. In contrast to its noisy ancestors, which produced only simple text reports and forms, a modern printer can usually print color photographs, correspondence, marketing materials, and bar codes.


For making your purchasing decision easier we have compiled a list of the best printers that are suitable for office and home to transform your imagination on paper. 


Also Read: Best Color Printers For All Printing Solution



Champion Printers For Home & Office Use



HP Ink Tank 415 Wi-Fi Color Printer - 17% off



HP color printer is an all-in-one printer & scanner, compact in size, and wireless which makes this printer perfect for home use. These have amazing features like simple ink management, and transparent ink tanks to let you see how much ink you have left. HP Printer Price: Rs 13,499



Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer - 6% off


 


Canon MF3010 features a new operation panel design that integrates seamlessly with the body of the device. This printer saves time and enhances productivity, with a high print speed of up to 18 ppm and a fast first print-out time of 7.8 seconds. The stylish and user-friendly layout enables easy operation of the device. Canon Printer Price: Rs 18,798



Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer -



Brother printer features an adjustable, 250-sheet capacity paper tray for letter or legal size paper and a single-sheet manual feed slot for envelopes, labels, or thicker media. You can also connect locally to a single computer via its USB interface. Brother Printer Price: Rs 25,750


Looking For Best 3D Printers In India? Click Here. 

HP Neverstop 1200w WiFi Laser Printer - 18% off



HP printer has the groundbreaking design of their toner reload kit and black laser imaging drum delivering thousands of pages for a smooth printing workflow and easy mess-free toner replacement. HP Printer Price: Rs 19,999



Canon PIXMA G3000 Colour Printer - 13% off



Canon Pixma G3000 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Colour Printer has a page yield of 6000 for black and white pages and 7000 for color prints. Built-in wireless LAN connectivity allows users to print wirelessly from PCs, laptops, mobile phones, and tablet computers. Canon Printer Price: Rs 14,999. 





Explore more branded printers here

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.