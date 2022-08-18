Ceiling Fan Price: Most Economical and Efficient Fans Top Brands Orient, Bajaj, Havells, and More

When it comes to cooling down your room, the most cost-effective way is via a ceiling fan and they are one of the most popular fans in India. They are available in different variants and sometimes it is not easy to choose the best one among all. Depending on the brand's motor type, and built quality, it is necessary to choose the best one.





The selection of ceiling fans includes energy saving and some luxurious options like fans with lighting. Here we are giving you the best options with the best ceiling fan Price here. Select from the top brands with all the latest features.











Orient Electric Ceiling Fan









Orient is one of the most popular and top-selling brands for ceiling fans in India. This Orient Ceiling fan comes with a durable and long-lasting copper motor with 400 RPM speed. It comes with double ball bearings and Galvanized blades for longer life.





This Orient Fan is available in 5 colors and it is very easy to clean and one of the most efficient ceiling fans on our list.

Orient Ceiling Fan Price: Rs 1,399.







Bajaj Frore Ceiling Fan









Bajaj is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this Bajaj Ceiling fan comes with a double ball bearing that increases load bearing capacity and durability. It also features ribbed blades which provide durability.





The quick start high torque motor gives an instant start to the appliance that avoids any delay and the switch is on. It is one of the best Bajaj ceiling fan.

Bajaj Ceiling Fan Price: Rs 1,399.







Havells Ceiling Fan









This Havells fan comes with 48 inch blade sizes with a metallic paint finish. The motor cup comes with a decorative ring and decorative trim on blades and canopy. It is an ideal product for modern interiors and provides heavy-duty air delivery with the help of a better motor for efficient air circulation without any trouble.





The innovatively designed blades are worth admiring and made specifically to add zing to your interiors.

Price of Ceiling Fan: Rs 2,299.







Crompton Ceiling Fan with Lights









It’s time to enhance the beauty of your space with royal lighting. This four-blade design in Uranius ensures maximum air delivery and it has decorative lampshades to enhance beauty.





The motor is made with 100% copper motor and has a double ball bearing and comes with an anti-rust body. It is a button control ceiling fan.

Crompton Ceiling Fan Price: Rs 6,820.







Atomberg Ceiling Fan with Remote









This Atomberg ceiling fan comes with a super energy-efficient motor that only consumes 28 Watt at 5 speeds and it runs 3 times longer on an inverter as compared to ordinary fans. It comes with 3 smart features: boost mode, timer, and sleep mode to provide you with the best user experience.





This Fan is powered by atomSENSE algorithms that operate at a speed up to 350 RPM and delivers air at the rate of 235 CMM.

Atomberg Ceiling Fan Price: Rs 3,400.









