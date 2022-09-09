Finest Blu-ray Player And Recorder To Uplift Your Entertainment Mood

Blu-ray Player And Recorder: A Blu-ray player will play any old DVDs or CDs, in addition to playing Blu-ray discs. Majority of the time a Blu-ray player will provide better picture quality for those older DVDs when compared to your basic DVD player. Well, nowadays OTT platforms are popular but Blu-ray is still the best way to watch movies with their uncompressed bitrates, better movie quality, special features, a more nostalgic movie-watching experience, and greater assurance that you'll always have access to your favorite movies and shows.





To help you to purchase the best for you we have curated a list of the finest blu ray players and recorders to give you a fully private movie theater experience. Check it out!





Also Read: Best Home Theatre System 2022.





Finest Blu-ray Player And Recorder In 2022















Sony Wi-Fi Blu-ray disc players are engineered for a stronger and faster wireless connection. A new Wi-Fi module compatible with MIMO provides improved stability and speed performance for a better streaming experience. Sony Blu-ray Player Price: Rs 27,037.















Dynastar Blu-ray disc playback delivers exceptional Full HD 1080p video performance along with stunning high-definition sound. LG Blu-ray players also play DVDs, so there is no need to replace your old DVD collection. Not only that, DVD Up-Scaling delivers exceptional image quality with 1080p upscaling via HDMI. Dynastar Sony Blu-ray Player Price: Rs 27,037.



Looking For Best Soundbars In India? Click Here.













Panasonic player has been designed to perfection to give quality output. It is compatible with USB versions 2.0 and 1.1 and has plug and play function that works perfectly with mobile and tablets. Panasonic Blu-ray Player Price: Rs 14,990.















ASUS BW-16D1HT is a powerful and energy-saving Blu-ray writer which is capable of writing from 16X BD format. Its M-DISC compatibility allows you to store priceless photos or documents, along with BDXL Support, the maximum data storage is 128GB in one disc. Suitable for anyone who desires a total storage and data backup solution. ASUS Blu-ray Player Price: Rs 10,009.















LG Blu-ray disc supports CD, DVD, and various audio and video formats for versatile entertainment, and its 4K upscaling capability provides enhanced display for lower-resolution videos. The USB port of this LG Ultra HD Blu-ray player lets you play content from an external storage device. LG Blu-ray Player Price: Rs 56,649.









Explore more Blu-ray players here:





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.