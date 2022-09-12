Best Wireless Keyboards: To Control Your Device Virtually

Best Wireless Keyboards: A wireless keyboard can be a great purchase for anyone who works a lot in front of the screen and wants to take a break without taking any breaks. Then to give you the best buying guide and options we have to shortlist some finest keywords without wire to control your device virtually. Take a look!

By Srishty Kumari
Mon, 12 Sep 2022 06:52 PM IST
Minute Read
Best Wireless Keyboards: To Control Your Device Virtually
Image Source: Pexels

Best Wireless Keyboards: Keyboards are essential for working on any computer or laptop. In the past few years, more and more work is shifting to the digital sphere at that time wireless keyboards also play an important role in your devices. For those who have to work for long hours in front of a screen, a wireless keyboard provides flexibility and ease of working. These keyboards do not have a wire restricting their movement, so you can place them anywhere for working comfortably.


Well! Today we bring the top wireless keyboard options from brands Dell, Microsoft, and more that you can buy in India at amazing prices. 


Also Read: Best Gaming Keyboards In India.


Best Wireless Keyboards In 2022


Dell Premier KM717 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse set - 3% off



Dell Premier keyboards feature an elegant design that will fit into virtually any workspace and enhance daily performance & productivity with the Dell Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse. With the choice of wireless connectivity, you can easily switch between three devices desktop, laptop, and mobile. Dell Wireless Keyboard Price: Rs 6,299



Microsoft PY9-00001 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse set - 40% off



Microsoft 2.4 GHz wireless keyboards deliver a reliable connection with up to a 15-foot range. Their optical technology of 1000 dpi provides responsive cursor control and a snap-in transceiver stows conveniently under the mouse. Microsoft Wireless Keyboard Price: Rs 6,187



Logitech MK850 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo - 19% off



The MK850 wireless is designed for all-day typing with oversized, cushioned palm rest, familiar deep-profile keys, curved keyframe, and adjustable tilt legs. This combo gives you increased productivity and allows you to assign 12 keys and buttons to your favorite shortcuts. Logitech Wireless Keyboard Price: Rs 6,450. 



iClever BK10 Wireless Keyboard - 33% off



The iClever Bluetooth keyboard is constructed of high-quality stainless steel and ABS includes feet that keep it at an optimum slope, making you more comfortable when using it. An incredibly long-lasting rechargeable battery is housed in the Bluetooth computer keyboard, which delivers up to 90 hours of continuous typing on a single charge. iClever Wireless Keyboard Price: Rs 2,699. 



Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard Stainless Steel Ultra Slim Full Size Keyboard -



Arteck keywords ergonomic design with stainless steel material that gives heavy duty feeling, low-profile keys offer quiet and comfortable typing. It allows you to gain quick access to common functions, such as volume level, playback control, copy-paste text, and more. It also provides arrow keys and a number pad with a slim and compact design. Arteck Wireless Keyboard Price: Rs 5,364




Explore more branded wireless keyboards here


Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.