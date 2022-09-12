Best Wireless Keyboards: To Control Your Device Virtually

Best Wireless Keyboards: Keyboards are essential for working on any computer or laptop. In the past few years, more and more work is shifting to the digital sphere at that time wireless keyboards also play an important role in your devices. For those who have to work for long hours in front of a screen, a wireless keyboard provides flexibility and ease of working. These keyboards do not have a wire restricting their movement, so you can place them anywhere for working comfortably.





Well! Today we bring the top wireless keyboard options from brands Dell, Microsoft, and more that you can buy in India at amazing prices.





Also Read: Best Gaming Keyboards In India.





Best Wireless Keyboards In 2022













Dell Premier keyboards feature an elegant design that will fit into virtually any workspace and enhance daily performance & productivity with the Dell Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse. With the choice of wireless connectivity, you can easily switch between three devices desktop, laptop, and mobile. Dell Wireless Keyboard Price: Rs 6,299.















Microsoft 2.4 GHz wireless keyboards deliver a reliable connection with up to a 15-foot range. Their optical technology of 1000 dpi provides responsive cursor control and a snap-in transceiver stows conveniently under the mouse. Microsoft Wireless Keyboard Price: Rs 6,187.















The MK850 wireless is designed for all-day typing with oversized, cushioned palm rest, familiar deep-profile keys, curved keyframe, and adjustable tilt legs. This combo gives you increased productivity and allows you to assign 12 keys and buttons to your favorite shortcuts. Logitech Wireless Keyboard Price: Rs 6,450.















The iClever Bluetooth keyboard is constructed of high-quality stainless steel and ABS includes feet that keep it at an optimum slope, making you more comfortable when using it. An incredibly long-lasting rechargeable battery is housed in the Bluetooth computer keyboard, which delivers up to 90 hours of continuous typing on a single charge. iClever Wireless Keyboard Price: Rs 2,699.















Arteck keywords ergonomic design with stainless steel material that gives heavy duty feeling, low-profile keys offer quiet and comfortable typing. It allows you to gain quick access to common functions, such as volume level, playback control, copy-paste text, and more. It also provides arrow keys and a number pad with a slim and compact design. Arteck Wireless Keyboard Price: Rs 5,364.









Explore more branded wireless keyboards here:





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.