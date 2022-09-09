Best Wired Earphones: Top Choices For A Better Communication

Best Wired Earphones: We all use earphones in our daily life. Listening to music while traveling, talking, watching videos, and there are many other things for which we require quality earphones. Just plug into your device or phone and start listening. With the help of analog signals, it delivers excellent sound quality. Unlike wired earphones, you do not have to worry about the battery draining or charging them. The wired headphones, earphones, and headsets have better mic performance than the wireless ones. The wired earphones have better mic performance than the wireless ones.





Wired earphones are portable and can be carried easily wherever you go. With a 3.5mm or 10mm Single Pin And Audio Jack, you can enjoy listening to music by just plucking with your smartphone. Compared to digital signals like Bluetooth, this can accommodate more data.





This wired earphone with mic from boAt comes with a durable superior coated cable. They are a great budget pick with 10mm drivers. The BassHeads 152 will enhance your senses while providing you with crystal clear sound that will let you perform what you have imagined precisely. With its plush texture and tangle-resistant properties, the braided cable gives you a soothing music experience. The metallic finish ergonomic earbuds come in various colors. Boat Earphones Price: Rs 499.













This boult audio wired earphone is designed for comfort and better sound quality. The IPX5 Water Resistant can handle water jets and sweats. So even if you are jogging, walking, or running you can easily listen to music with these wired earphones. The design makes a stylish appearance to your look. Enjoy music with 3D HD sound and punchy bass. Boult Earphones Price: Rs 349.





Every time you put in your devices, the earbuds deliver a superior audio quality that is specially designed to give you a high bass experience. Its lightweight and tangle-free design allow you to enjoy music effortlessly. You can connect it to any device easily and listen to music without any hassle with silicon ear tips. Ambrane Earphones Price: Rs 299.













From the house of Philips, this in-ear earphones offer sound bass and music quality. There are 3 interchangeable ear tips to perfectly fit into your ears. While talking or listening to music there will be no disturbance as it blocks out external noise. It is compatible with an android device and the 3.5mm plug gives better connectivity and data transfer. Philips Earphones Price: Rs 279.













Now listen to songs with the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) feature from Sony. The in-line mic enables hands-free phone calling giving you comfort while talking. The comfortable and secure-fitting silicone earbuds help in listening to music for hours. Sony Earphones Price: Rs 2099.













The wired earphones from Sennheiser give a wonderful listening experience with the best sound quality. It comes with 3 ear tip sizes for excellent fit and the best sound. Sennheiser Earphones Price: Rs 1590.





Best Wired Earphones : Benefits





Best sound quality

No charging required

You can move freely

Budget-friendly price.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.