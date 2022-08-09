10 Best Tablets In India: A Comprehensive Guide On Finest Tablets and Tablet Prices

Best tablets in India - well you can think of Samsung tablets, a tablet with 4G, or even an iPad but what is considered the best tablet in India and how do people rate which one is more viable to get? Do the features of a tablet makes it so popular or does the affordability that comes with the leverage of using laptop-like features on your palm make it so appealing? The answer is both, to an extent. Some of us like tablets because of their modernistic attributes, their portability, and their user-friendliness while others look at them as a good substitute for laptops.





What are your reasons? Go through this list of best tablets in India and decide for yourself:





10 Best Tablets In India





Lenovo Tab P11 - 38% Off









Purchase this impressive Lenovo Tab P11 that comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor with up to 2 GHz CPU clock speed. The offered Lenovo tablet has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM that is expandable up to 256 GB. Moreover, this Lenovo tab works on an Android 10 OS and is appreciated for its slim aluminum alloy casing, unique dial tone finish, and smart quad stereo speakers. Available with a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera, this tablet is versed with a 7500 mAh battery. Lenovo Tab P11 Price: Rs 22,999.





Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 - 33% Off









Samsung, being a prominent brand, offers this impressive tablet that comes in silver color. The offered Samsung tab comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM. Available with a screen size of 10.4 inches, this Samsung tab is versed with a 7,040 mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. Moreover, this tablet is known for its quad stereo sound, multitasking capabilities, and high performance. Samsung Galaxy A7 Tablet Price: Rs 13,998.





Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet - 44% Off









Check out this spectacular Lenovo tablet that comes in an iron-grey color and has a memory capacity of 64 GB. The offered tablet is versed with an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. Available with a 7000 mAh lithium-ion battery, this smart tablet has an Android Pie v9.0 operating system with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (4 x A53 @ 2.0GHz, 4 x A53 @ 1.45GHz) octa-core processor. Lenovo Tablet Price: Rs 19,999.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 - 20% Off









Explore this amazing Samsung tab that comes in mystic silver color and is available with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage capacity. The offered tablet has an impressive screen size of 31.5 cm and works on Android 11 OS. Moreover, this Samsung tablet has a powerful 10,090 mAh battery and is available with a Snapdragon 778G chipset. The offered tab is available with an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front face camera. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Price: Rs 39,999.





Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet - 49% Off









Get this modern FHD plus tablet from Lenovo that comes in a platinum grey color and is available with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage space. The offered Lenovo tab is available with a 1.8GHz MediaTek Helio P22T Tab processor and is versed with an 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera. Along with this, the offered Lenovo tab comes with a 5000mAH lithium-ion battery and is voice-call enabled. Lenovo Tab Price: Rs 13,999.





2021 Apple 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip - 6% Off









This product doesn’t need much introduction. Presenting the Apple iPad, a tablet that created a benchmark for every other company to follow. This iPad 2021 model comes with an A13 bionic chip and belongs to the 9th generation of this iPad family. The back camera is 8 MP while the front camera is 12 MP, a treat for selfie lovers. In addition to this, the offered iPad is available with integrated speakers and has a touch ID function for authentication. Apple iPad Price: Rs 28,900.





Nokia T20 Tab - 15% Off









Nokia T20 Tab is a mid-priced tablet option that has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage space. This Nokia tab is versed with an 8200 mAh battery and is available in a deep ocean blue color. Along with this, the offered tablet comes with 10.36 inches screen size that offers a fantabulous 2K resolution picture quality. This tablet’s storage capacity is expandable up to 512 GB, allowing you to preserve your work or other related files perfectly. Nokia Tab Price: Rs 16,499.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 13% Off









When on the lookout for the best tablet in India, get this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 that comes with a massive display of 26.31 inches in size. The offered Samsung tab has an impressive 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera. Moreover, the offered Samsung tablet is versed with dual speakers and Dolby Atmos. Available with a 7,040 mAH lithium-ion battery, this tablet comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage space. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Price: Rs 26,999.





Lenovo Tab M8 (2nd Gen) - 33% Off









Don’t miss this 2nd generation M8 tablet from Lenovo that comes in platinum grey color and has 4 GB RAM. The offered tablet comes with a screen of 8 inches in size and is known to provide 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution. Along with this, the offered Lenovo tab comes with a 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P22T Tab octa-core processor. This tablet has a powerful 5100 mAh battery and works on an Android Pie 9.0 operating system. The dimensions of this tablet are 19.8 x 0.8 x 12.3 cm and it weighs around 305 grams. Lenovo Tab M8 Price: Rs 11,999.





Samsung Galaxy Tab A8









This Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is ideal for people who want the best-featured tablet but do not want to spend more on an Apple iPad. Versed with a vibrant display and a screen size of 10.5 inches, this Samsung tablet has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage space that can be expandable up to 1 TB. The front camera of this Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is 5 MP while the rear camera is 8 MP. Samsung Tab A8 Price: Rs 23,490.





