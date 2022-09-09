Best Steam Irons Under 5000: Get A Polished, Wrinkle Free And Crisp Clothes Faster

Best Steam Irons Under 5000: Buying branded and new clothes are not sufficient until you keep them properly. No one likes stubborn creases on their clothes as it makes you look untidy. For quick and perfect ironing of clothes, a steam iron is the best choice. They are safer to use and give you a professional look. Not only clothes they can also conveniently iron thick and long curtains so that you do not have to go outside.





The best steam iron comes with a host of features and comes with a timer inside. They automatically switch off after ten minutes of inactivity. Since many people forget to unplug their irons and end up doing something else, this is a tremendous lifesaver. Now ironing your clothes is easy and time-saving with the help of steam irons.





Best Steam Irons Under 5000





These steam irons heat up faster than the traditional ones. The adjustable temperature and steam setting features can iron your clothes to perfection. Check out the best steam irons:













The Philips Steam Iron with 1440 Watt power gives constant high steam output and heats up the iron quickly. You can get well-ironed clothes in a single stroke. Even the most stubborn creases get removed with this steam iron. Easy and super fast filling and empty of the water tank and a fine spray evenly moistening the fabric making it easier to iron. Within a few minutes, you can get a crisp and new-looking shirt making it the best iron for home use. Philips Steam Iron Price: Rs 1599.













The steam iron from Havells comes with a 360-degree swivel cord so that you can freely move the iron in different directions while pressing clothes. With the thermostatic control dial, you can adjust the temperature easily. It comes with a 230 ml water tank so that you can steam for a longer period of time. Havells Steam Iron Price: Rs 1149.













The 920 W Power with powerful Steam Output this Usha Steamer removes wrinkles easily without ironing. This makes your clothes look brand new just like showroom clothes. They also kill odors causing bacteria thus leaving a pleasing fragrance. You can steam all types of fabric easily and are gentle on clothes. Usha Garment Steamer Price: Rs 3109.













Now steaming clothes both horizontally and vertically is easier with the help of Philips Garment Steamer. Since these are light and compact sizes you can carry them while traveling. You do not require any iron board and can be done easily with your hands. This comes with a detachable water tank for easier filling. Philips Garment Steamer Price: Rs 4558.









Morphy Steam Iron comes with Vertical ironing and self-cleaning function. This soleplate of this iron has 46 steam holes, which are in charge of producing the ideal balance of heat and steam. The ceramic-coated soleplate facilitates even heat distribution of heat and gives a smooth glide. Morphy Steam Iron Price: Rs 1899.





Best Steam Irons Under 5000: Why to use?





Makes ironing faster and easier

Suitable for all fabric

Adjustable temperature

Safe to use





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.