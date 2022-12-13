Best Solar Inverter in India: A Worthy Investment in Renewable Source Of Power

Solar Inverter: The inverter is one of the must-have appliances for everyone. Those days are gone when work and study had been interrupted by the power cuts and had to wait till the light came. The new-age solar inverter helps to offer a renewable source of power. Solar inverters are more durable and also available at an affordable price.





If you are looking for a solar inverter, then check out the most popular options available online that we have mentioned here. They come from top brands like Luminous, V-Guard, and more which are trusted in the market for many years.







Best Solar Inverter in India

Here is the list of best Solar inverters that are best-suited for home use which is available from various brands that claim that they are the best. Select the best as per the feature and budget.







Luminous is one of the leading inverter brands in India, buy this Solar inverter that comes with Pure Sine Wave solar hybrid with 85% off efficiency and has an inbuilt PWM charge controller. It has been compatible with 2 solar batteries of 150 Ah and has the option of fast charging through I charge technology.

This best solar inverter comes with 3 user settings, solar only mode, Solar+ Grid Mode, and Grid+ Solar mode depending on the usage and power supply. Luminous Solar Inverter Price: Rs 12,625.







It is a pure sine wave output inverter that is perfect for loads of sophisticated electronic equipment. This V-guard Solar inverter easily syncs with your smartphones and helps to reduce the usage of electricity for the power grid by translating to higher power savings.





This 21st century is here and power outage is no more reason for any sort of interruption. It comes with a turbo charge that helps to charge them faster 30% as compared to others which makes it one of the best solar inverter in India. V-Guard Solar Inverter Price: Rs 9,064.







This Smarten PCU inverter is made with high-grade quality which is technically advanced super solar that gives you an uninterrupted power supply. This Solar inverter has been packed with multiple features like LCD Screen, Advanced DSP, controller, and more.





This Smarten PCU inverter is 30% more efficient with an inbuilt 50 Amp MPPT technology solar controller and also supports panels with up to 2 KW. Smarter Solar Inverter Price: Rs 16,155.







This UTL Gamma Plus Solar Hybrid inverter comes with an integrated all-in-one solar solution which consists of a grid charger, inverter, and MPPT solar charger it also provides an uninterrupted power supply and gives preferences to solar power which makes it one of the best solar inverters in India.





It has been equipped with advanced technology rMPPT ( Rapid Maximum Power Point Tracking) with a 40 AMP solar charge controller. UTL Solar Inverter Price: Rs 12,499.







Here is another solar inverter from the Luminous brand. This solar inverter is compatible with 1 unit of 12 V inverter battery that supports all types of batteries and is also equipped with overload, over temperature, and short circuit protection.

This Luminous Sine wave inverter offers noiseless operations with the help of low harmonic distortion and is also safe for sensitive appliances like refrigerators, LED TVs, Fans, and more. Luminous Solar Inverter Price: Rs 5,899.





