Best Smartwatches With Calling Features In India: Upgrade Your Regular Watch And Stay Connected

Best Smartwatches In India: For everyone who has a hectic and busy schedule a smartwatch can help you in many ways. Even after leaving from office, you have to be available either through phone calls, messages or emails. Smartwatch helps you to receive or make calls easily without the phone. You can stay connected even while traveling, doing workouts, running, etc. Quick access to all your notification and smooth navigation are some of the major reasons why having a calling feature smartwatch is necessary.





Smartphones make it simple for users to access phone notifications from their wrists. Once a smartwatch is connected to a smartphone, it can access all types of notifications, including SMS, Instagram, Facebook, emails, and app notifications. While some smartwatches only display your messages, others let you make calls. This implies that users can easily stay tuned with just a flick of the wrist. Besides having so many advanced features they are also fashionable.





Best Smartwatches In India





Not all smartwatches come with calling features. There are some that only allow you to view the message and track your fitness activity. We have curated the best smartwatches with calling features:













The light and slim design of the smartwatch from Amazfit features curved 2.5D glass and a silicon strap to match your outfit and make you fashionable. You can easily make and receive calls besides checking your notifications. With Alexa's built-in features it makes your work easier with just your command. The GTS 2 mini caters to the majority of sports fans with its over 70 built-in sports modes and 5 ATM water resistance. Amazfit Smartwatch Price: Rs 6499.













Now voice calling via Bluetooth is easier and clear with Noise Colorfit Smartwatch. The stylish design comes in various attractive colors that can go well with your fashion. Just plug in and charge for 30 minutes and take calls anywhere. With a 1.69-inch display screen, you can clearly view your message and notifications. You can access all the apps on your wrist. Noise Smartwatch Price: Rs 5,999.





This stylish smartwatch from Fire Bolt has a premium 454*454 Pixel Resolution. This Bluetooth Calling smartwatch also comes with a dial pad. This is the best smartwatch brand as it comes with an 8GB storage capacity to save up to 1500 songs. You can also keep track of your fitness activity, heart rate, and breathing function. Fire Bolt Smartwatch Price: Rs 5,999.





Another ideal choice of the smartwatch from boAt comes with a 1.69-inch LCD display screen size for a clear view of messages. You can also make calls easily. There are other features like 14 sports modes, 5 ATM dust, and sweat resistance. This smartwatch can be worn comfortably while doing a workout. The ambient light display enables the watch's brightness to be automatically adjusted to match your surroundings. Boat Smartwatch Price: Rs 2,999.













With a super stylish and ultra slim design, this Honor Smartwatch will add elegance to your look. The watch body is made of completely polished 316L low-carbon stainless steel and Nape leather for a soft and delicate feel. Make calls or answer calls on your wrist easily via Bluetooth. A stunning artistic dial was created by combining inspiration and technology. Honor Smartwatch Price: 16,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon