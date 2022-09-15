10 Best Smartwatches For Men And Women

Smartwatches come with many features that a normal watch does not have. Its function is not only limited to displaying date and time but it is beyond that. You can connect it to your phone easily and can receive or make calls on your wrist. With smartwatches, you do not have to take out your phone anytime from your pocket or bag to check notifications or reply to texts. This can also be your travel buddy as you can listen to music on this device. While working out you wear this watch and count your steps or the total number of calories burnt. They can also keep a track of your heartbeat, oxygen, and blood level. You can wear them while sleeping to keep a check on your sleep quality.





Just like a smartphone, these smartwatches can also perform many features. The best smartwatch brands also come with waterproof and sweatproof resistance so that you do not feel uncomfortable while wearing them during your workout. Besides having all these latest features they can also add style and glamour to your look. They come in beautiful designs and attractive colors.





If you talk about the best smartwatch then Apple watches top the list. They come with all the latest and many features. You can make calls and receive them easily without any distractions. Just like the call quality on phone, you will experience the same while talking with this watch. Track pilates workouts, in addition to e running, yoga, swimming, and dance. Apple Smartwatch Price: Rs 28,900.













Another great option for a smartwatch is Fitbit. A built-in skin temperature sensor records yours every night so you can monitor when it varies, and the EDA Scan app identifies electrodermal activity that could suggest your body's reaction to stress. It sends you notifications while keeping you alert about High & low heart rates. Fitbit Smartwatch Price: Rs 21900.





Garmin Smartwatch is best for a person who does running. Just play with Forerunner 245 Music and keep running for miles. It keeps a check and monitors your current training status to indicate if you’re under training or overdoing it. The safety features help in easily sharing your current location. Garmin Smartwatch Price: Rs 27,987.













This smartwatch for men from Fossil is compatible with both Android and iPhone. You can easily charge this watch with the help of a magnetic USB. The other features include heart rate and activity tracking using Google Fit; built-in GPS for distance tracking, and swim-proof design 3ATM. You can easily receive calls and check your notifications. There are many color options available in this watch. Fossil Smartwatch Price: Rs 14,995.













The integrated design of the Amazfit GTS 2 results in a superior aesthetic and a wider field of vision with a 1.65-inch high-definition AMOLED screen coated in 3D glass. With the help of the Bluetooth feature, you can easily receive calls. You can monitor your stress level and blood oxygen easily. Amazfit Smartwatch Price: Rs 12,998.





With 1.39 Inches screen size, you can easily check your notification and read them clearly in the Huawei smartwatch. The glossy and skin-friendly ceramic back makes sure that you stay comfortable while wearing this watch. You can also customize the watch faces with any photos. Huawei Smartwatch Price: Rs 16,040.













Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch features Alexa to check the weather, set reminders, and reply to text just with a press of a button. It tracks your all-day activity like steps, distance, and calories burned. This also gives a stylish and glamorous look. With a larger display, you can read anything just at a quick glance. Fitbit Smartwatch Price: Rs 12,899.













This wearable watch from Fire Bolt enables you to make and receive calls directly from your watch. You don't have to take out your phone or stop in the middle of a workout to pick up calls. Enjoy listening to music on your watch wherever you go and even while running. You can also connect it with your tablet. Fire Boltt Smartwatch Price: Rs 4,499.





You can keep playing games for hours as this Noise Smartwatch gives a good battery backup. Automatically monitor your blood oxygen, real-time heart rate, and analysis of your sleep quality (on this smartwatch. This can be your true companion while doing the workout. You can choose from the 8 sports modes. Noise Smartwatch Price: Rs 1999.













This boAT smartwatch comes with a display of 1.69-inch big square color LCD display. It supports 50 different watch faces. The watch comes with a stress monitor that indicates your stress levels. The 14 sports modes and 5 ATM dust, splash, and sweat resistance make it the perfect fitness companion to have. You can also set an alarm besides receiving calls and replying to texts. boAt Smartwatch Price: Rs 2,999.





