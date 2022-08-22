Best Smartphones Under 20000: Check Out The Affordable And Stylish Mobiles Under 20000 Available Online

Best Smartphones Under 20000: It seems like the market of smartphones is evolving at a rapid pace. Today, if you want, you can get a plethora of the best smartphones under 20000, mobile phones under 30000, and so on. Apart from price range, feature-wise, the mobile segment has grown tremendously. Today, you can choose from 16GB RAM mobile phones to 8 GB RAM mobile phones, from 32MP camera smartphones to 64MP camera mobile phones, and similarly others.





The main reason for this vigorous spur in the mobile industry is the digital revolution that allows you to use your mobile phone for more than just calling. The fact that you can navigate the web, edit excel sheets and allied documents, watch movies/series, chat, use social media, create videos, and do an n number of things is just fantastic and to be honest, this makes the mobile makers come up with such an extensive array of smartphones for all sorts of audience.





So, to converge your purchase decision in the right direction, we have come up the some of the popular purchase options available vis-a-vis smartphones under 20000 in India:





Smartphones Under 20000: Top Choices





Redmi Note 10 Pro Max - 22% Off









Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is an impeccable option when you are seeking mobiles under 20000. Available with an incredible 108MP camera, this Redmi mobile phone comes with a super Amoled display. Along with this, the offered smartphone is versed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G with Kryo 470 Octa-core processor. This mobile phone has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is available with a powerful 5020 mAH large battery. Available with 6 GB RAM and a storage capacity of 128 GB, this smartphone allows dual sim functionality. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price: Rs 17,999.





Samsung Galaxy M32 - 11% Off









Samsung comes up with this, awesome mobile phone that has 6 GB RAM and a storage capacity of 128 GB. This Samsung smartphone is known to provide an FHD resolution and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Along with this, the offered mobile phone comes with a versatile 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup and has a powerful 6000mAh battery. This smartphone is versed with the MediaTek Helio G80processor. The offered smartphone is available in the ‎0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm dimension and weighs around 196 grams. Samsung Galaxy M32 Price: Rs 16,999.





OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G









Perhaps, one of the most highly popular smartphones under 20000, OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes with a 64 MP primary camera that has a 2 MP depth lens and a 2 MP macro lens. The front camera of this smartphone is 16 MP. Available in dark mode display, this mobile phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and is versed with a 5000mAh battery. Other features include Alexa compatibility, 6.59 inches screen, and Panorama mode. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price: Rs 19,999.





vivo iQOO Z6 5G - 18% Off









iQOO presents to you this modern smartphone in a chromatic blue color. Available with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, this mobile phone under 20000 has a 120Hz FHD display and is available with a 5000mAh battery. Along with this, the offered mobile phone comes with a 50MP eye autofocus main camera and is known for its 5-layered liquid cooling system. This smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 695 5G processor and has a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Vivo iQOO Z6 5G Price: Rs 17,999.





Redmi Note 11T 5G - 24% Off









Available in an aquamarine color, the Redmi Note 11T 5G has a memory storage capacity of 1000 GB and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor. The offered smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD display and has an impressive refresh rate of 90 Hz. Moreover, the offered mobile phone is available with a 5000mAh battery and 6 GB RAM. This Redmi mobile phone comes with a 16MP selfie camera and a 50MP AI rear camera. Redmi Note 11T 5G Price: Rs 15,999.





OPPO F19 - 13% Off









OPPO F19 can be a favorite choice of yours while exploring the best mobiles under 20000. This smartphone has an integrated 5000mAh battery and is known for its 48MP triple camera. In addition to this, the offered mobile phone has a storage capacity of 128 GB and is available with a 2 GHz Octa-core processor. This OPPO F19 is available with 6 GB RAM and in the 16 x 7.4 x 0.8 cm dimension. OPPO F19 Price: Rs 17,499.





Redmi Note 10 Pro - 20% Off









For all those who are looking for smartphones under 20000, check out this Redmi Note 10 Pro that is available with a 5000mAh battery. Versed with 6 GB RAM and a storage capacity of 128 GB, this Redmi Note 10 Pro has a fabulous refresh rate of 120 Hz. Available with a 64 MP quad rear camera, this smartphone comes with an AMOLED dot display and a screen size of 6.67 inches. Redmi Note 10 Pro Price: Rs 15,999.





realme narzo 30 5G - Save Rs 1,000









Explore this realme narzo 30 5G that is versed with a 5000mAh battery and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) processor. This mobile phone has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and 6 GB RAM. In addition to this, the offered smartphone comes with a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP front camera and a 6.5-inch full HD display. This mobile phone comes in a racing blue color and works on an Android 11 OS. realme narzo 30 5G Price: Rs 16,999.





Samsung Galaxy M33 5G - 25% Off









Samsung comes up with this stupendous mobile under 20000 that has an incredible 8 GB RAM and a storage capacity of 128 GB. The offered mobile phone is versed with a 6000mAh battery and is available with 6.6 inches screen size. Known to offer FHD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), this smartphone comes with gorilla cover protection. The offered Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is bought for its Intelligent Voice Focus functionality, power cool technology, and auto data switching. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price: Rs 19,499.





OPPO A96 - 17% Off









OPPO brings to you this 8 GB RAM smartphone in sunset blue color. Easily recognizable as one of the best smartphones under 20000, the OPPO A96 has an impressive 50MP + 2MP | 16MP front camera and is versed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The offered mobile phone comes with a storage capacity of 128 GB and works perfectly on Android 11 OS. Appreciated for its dazzling design, appealing looks, and 90Hz color-rich punch-hole display, this OPPO mobile phone is available in the 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm dimension. OPPO A96 Price: Rs 19,999.





