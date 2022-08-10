Best Smart Watches In India To Keep You Fit And Make Your Life Easy

The best smart watches in India are ones that are equipped with a variety of tracking features along with making and receiving calls easily. From telling you where you are to tracking your hikes and runs, you can even monitor the movements of your child, pet, or elderly loved one. In the field of GPS tracking, smartwatches have made rapid progress.

Smartwatches are fashionable pieces of technology that can improve the wearer's appearance in addition to performing smart functions. Whether you prefer a round, square, or oval dial, there are numerous options available. The majority of smartwatches have a futuristic design that adds a touch of class. Furthermore, they are an excellent complement to more traditional accessories. As you are aware, losing a phone is a very frustrating experience. Thankfully, a smartwatch with the function of "Find Phone" can connect your phone or any other device to it and ring it through your watch whenever you want.





Check out our recommendations for the best smart watches in India:





Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

The Fitbit Smartwatch comes with an inbuilt Alexa to check the weather, set reminders, and many more. This stylish watch keeps a track of your fitness, sleep score, and much more even in the light, deep, and rem sleep stages. With a larger screen display, you can quickly read messages at a glance. Get notifications for calls, texts, calendar events, and apps like Gmail and Facebook—plus send quick replies using your voice. You can play 300+ songs on your wrist. Fitbit Smart Watch Price: Rs12,999.





Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth









Elegant and smart this Samsung Galaxy Watch comes with enhanced fitness tracking lets you track 90+ workouts. With a sleek design, it offers a high-end look and function. You can get seamless access to all your favorite apps with the feature of Wear OS. This is only compatible with Android Smartphones. The Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor the body composition analysis and optical heart rate sensor. Samsung Smart Watch Price: Rs 14,344.





Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch

With a 42mm case size, this stylish and classy smartwatch from Fossil can be paired with both Apple and Android phones. Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes; which charge your phone faster in just 30 minutes. Since this watch is water resistant you can wear this on a beach or even on rainy days. The display screen size is 1.28 inches with 416 x 416 resolution and can be connected to Bluetooth and Wifi easily. Fossil Smart Watch Price: Rs 24,995.





Fastrack Reflex Unisex Smartwatch





The Fastrack Smartwatch comes with a 2.5D curved display wand with premium touch and controls. With a good battery life of up to 7 days, you can enjoy all the watch features without any worry. This water-resistant watch tracks all your fitness and health along with sleep quality. Keep a track of your heart rate 24*7. Fastrack Smart Watch Price: Rs 3,745.





Maxima Max Pro X5 Smartwatch









The Maxima Smartwatch comes with a 1.7-inch Premium HD Display with 450 nits brightness for an enhanced viewing experience. A metal-coated high-density ABS case with IP68 resistance will enhance your fashion look. Some of the features include monitoring 24x7 SpO2/blood oxygen and heart rate levels and managing your sleep cycle with intelligent AI sleep monitoring for a healthy lifestyle. The watch will also track your daily performance with 11 different sports modes like- running, walking, swimming, and more to stay healthy & fit. Maxima Smart Watch Price: Rs 2399.





Best Smart Watches In India: FAQ





What is the primary function of a smartwatch?

A smartwatch, like other computers, can collect information from internal or external sensors and control or retrieve data from other instruments or computers. Wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS may be supported.





Can a smartwatch function in the absence of a phone?

A smartwatch can be used without a phone. A few watches offer cellular connectivity and can function on their own.





Can smartwatches be used to text?

Yes, users can respond to text messages by dictating a message, using text templates, or handwriting-to-text. By simply tapping the emoji option, you can easily reply to messages with an emoji.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.