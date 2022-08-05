Best Projectors In India: Top Picks For Office And Personal Use; Latest Projector Prices Here

Choosing the right projector for home or office means ensuring your weekend movie or world cup watching plan is sorted. Talking about the best projectors in India and the finest projector prices, the results can be bewildering and so annoying, owing to hundreds of purchase options available online. These projectors come in a varied range of screen sizes, input sources, connectivity options, and similar other features that are often looked upon while selecting the right projector.





So, if you are in the pursuit of the best projectors for classrooms, homes, or offices, take a look at some of the popular purchase options available online in India:





Best Projectors In India: Projector Prices And Features





ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 11 Portable LED Projector - 55% Off









ZEBRONICS presents to you this high-performance and reliable LED projector that is appreciated for its compact design and stupendous performance. The offered LED projector comes in a tabletop mount make and is available with a remote controller. Along with this, the offered portable projector comes with a maximum projection screen size of 150 inches. This projector comes in the ‎14.7 x 10.2 x 2.5 cm dimension and weighs around 840 grams. ZEBRONICS LED Projector Price: Rs 6,499.





Everycom X7 (1080p Support) LED Projector - 52% Off









Everycom comes up with this top-notch LED projector and is available with more than one connectivity port like HDMI, USB, SD card, VGA, and AV. The screen size of this projector is 120 inches and it is available with an integrated speaker. Along with this, the offered projector is known to offer an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and is ideal for PPT and business presentations. Everycom LED Projector Price: Rs 7,200.





EGate i9 Pro-Max - 31% Off









Check out this impeccable projector from EGate that comes in white color and is available with a 150-inch of screen size. The offered EGate projector has a superb contrast ratio of 1500:1 and has a maximum projection distance of 10 feet. In addition to this, the offered projector comes with an in-built speaker and has multiple connectivity options like 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, 1 VGA port, and so on. This projector is available in the ‎22 x 16.6 x 9.4 cm dimension and weighs around 900 grams. EGate Projector Price: Rs 8,990.





Visitek V6 Smart LED Projector - 35% Off









Explore this amazing projector from Visitek that comes with a massive screen size of 210 inches. The offered LED projector is known to give out an unparalleled 1080 full HD resolution. Along with this, the offered projector is appreciated for its 4D digital keystone functionality, Quad-core CPU, 1 GB RAM, and 8 GB ROM. Projector Price: Rs 12,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.