9 Best Printers In India: Finest Options For Office And Personal Use

Best Printers In India: Having a fine printer at home or office means you don’t have to step out every time you require to take out a print copy of any document. This is where getting familiar with the best printers in India can be useful. After all, there are so many options available online, that can make you about the kind of options you are getting along with a long list of features. For instance, what kind of printer do you need from variations like all-in-ones, monochrome to color, inkjet to laser, and so on? So, instead of choosing a random printer, why not ask the experts and then go for an option that fits your requirements and budget comfortably?





Having said that, let’s quickly see what are the 9 best printers in India that are popular, efficient, and easily available online for purchase:





9 Best Printers In India: Top Picks





HP Ink Tank 419 WiFi Borderless Print Colour Printer - 11% Off









HP, being a prominent brand, comes up with this superior colored printer cum scanner cum copier that is perfect for your home and office purposes. Compatible with smartphones, this color printer can incorporate Up to 8,000 color or 15,000 black pages. Along with this, the offered printer allows high volume printing, where you can print at 10p for black pages and at 20p for colored pages. You can also connect this printer with Wifi and Bluetooth. HP printer price: Rs 14,899.





Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer - 21% Off









Purchase this amazing color printer from Canon that comes in white/blue color. The offered printer is all-in-one which means it can also give out scanned and photocopies along with printouts. You get a plethora of connectivity options along with this printer namely USB, Wifi, WiFi Direct, Google Cloud Print, Canon Print Service, PIXMA Cloud Link, and Canon SELPHY. The cartridges compatible with this printer are PG47 & CL57s. Canon printer price: Rs 5,029.





HP Deskjet 1212 Colour Printer - 11% Off









Check out this excellent printer from HP that comes in the 47.3 x 16.3 x 27.4 cm dimension. Compatible with Windows 8 and 10, this printer comes in a highly compact design and is known for its high-speed printing. Along with this, the offered printer can be easily connected to your PC/laptop using USB. This product has a vertical alignment accuracy of 0.042 mm and supports sheet sizes like B5, A4, A6, and DL. HP printer price: Rs 2,419.





Canon PIXMA G3000 All-in-One WiFi Ink Tank Colour Printer - 18% Off









Canon comes up with this all-incredible comprehensive printer that can also work as a scanner and a photocopy machine. The offered Canon printer comes with 2 extra black ink bottles along with 1 set of Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, and Black Ink bottles. In addition to this, the offered product has an impressive print speed of 8.8/5.0 (Mono/Colour) images per minute for A4 sheets and 60 seconds for a 0.16 x 15.24 cm borderless photo. Printer price: Rs 14,099.





HP Neverstop 1200w Print, Copy, Scan, WiFi Laser Printer - 20% Off









Explore this remarkable printer+scanner+copy machine from HP that works perfectly with your laptop, PC, smartphone, and tablet. Befitting for both, home and office use, this printer comes with a power cord and is known to offer print copies with a resolution of up to 600 x 600 dpi. The duty cycle of this printer is up to 20,000 pages and can be connected using various options like USB, Wifi, Wireless, Wifi-direct, and print with mobile. This product supports print sizes of A6, A5, and A4. HP printer price: Rs 19,449.





Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer









Try this high-performance monochrome laser printer from Brother that has the capability to take out 30 pages per minute. Compatible with a number of operating systems like Windows XP Home, Windows XP Professional, Windows XP Professional x64 Edition, Windows Vista, etc, this printer is perfect for home use or for small offices. The duty cycle of this Brother printer is 10,000 pages per month. Printer price: Rs 24,489.





Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer - 5% Off









Don’t miss this top-notch laser printer from Canon that is appreciated for its capability to give prints with a resolution of 600 x 600 dpi. The offered Canon printer comes with a 7-segment LCD display and has a USB 2.0 interface. Available with a new operational panel design, this printer is known to save your time and increase productivity at large. Befitting for both, home and office, this printer will give out the first print in approximately 7.8 seconds. Canon printer price: Rs 15,699.





HP Ink Tank 415 WiFi Colour Printer - 17% Off









Purchase this color printer from HP that is ideal to be kept in your office. The offered printer supports varied sheet sizes like A4, B5, A6, and DL. Appreciated for its high volume printing, this product gives 10p for black and 20p for colored pages. Offering you reliable connectivity with options like USB, Bluetooth, Wifi, etc, this printer comes in the 31 x 52.5 x 15.8 cm dimension. Other features include easy ink management, easy refilling, and uninterrupted working. Printer price: Rs 13,499.





HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 4178 WiFi Colour Printer - 17% Off









Don’t miss this splendid printer from HP that can also act as a scanner or a photocopy machine. Can be connected to your PC, laptop, smartphone, or tablet, this printer also allows you to send fax from your mobile phone. In addition to this, the offered color printer can be set up instantly using the HP smart app. This printer is highly purchased for its user-friendliness, seamless connectivity, voice command, and uninterrupted performance. HP printer price: Rs 7,599.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.