Best Powerbanks in India: Select From Top Brands Like MI, Redmi, and More.

Today, everyone carries new-age gadgets like the smartwatch, tablet, phone, or laptop along with them. They have become a vital part of everyone’s life but charging them is an issue that all have to face. Powerbank is one of the best solutions for those endless waiting near the charging points and using your device at a weird angle.





These powerbanks have become the need of our as they allow us to charge our smartphones on the go without interrupting our work. They are portable, customizable, and most importantly, reduce the worry of a dead cell phone. Check and grab the best one.











MI Power Bank 3i 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer









Mi is one of the leading electronics brands that have a wide range of products. This MI powerbank comes with a 20000 mAh Lithium polymer battery with 18W fast charging. It has triple port output with advanced 12-layer chip protection.





It comes with smart power management with a power button to enter a 2-hour low charging mode to safely charge low-power devices like Mi Band 4, Mi wireless earphone 2, etc.

MI powerbank price: Rs 1,798.

Key Features:

Dual input with Type-C+Micro USB.

12 layered advanced circuit protection.







Spigen 10000 mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank











This Spigen 3 in 1 powerbank comes with a mobile stand and can charge simultaneously powerbank and device at once with a charging dock and C-type cable. All mobile supports wireless charging as it is a universal powerbank for all smartphones.





Wireless charging is only enabled for mobile devices that support wireless charging. Keep enjoying your video or games during charging with horizontal charging mode. It is one of the best powerbank in India with fast charging.

Spigen powerbank price: Rs 2,279.

Key Features:

Convenient at both positions horizontally and vertically.

Simultaneously charging option for powerbank and device at once.







Redmi 10000mAh Fast Charging









Redmi is one of the famous electronics brands, this Redmi powerbank can charge 3000 mAh battery twice and 4000 mAh battery 1.75 times. It has double USB output with up to 10W to deliver fast charging.





This Redmi power bank comes with a sleek design and anti-slip edge texture. It also comes with 12-layer advanced circuit chip protection that also enhances charging efficiency. One of the best powerbank under 1000.

Redmi powerbank price: Rs 948.

Key Features:

Intelligently adjust power output.

Safely charge low-power devices by double pressing.







Croma 10000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank









This Croma powerbank comes with a 10000 mAh lithium battery with 1 USB port with 10W output. It has a durable anti-scratch aluminum case with elegant rounded curves. It is ideal for mobile and tablet charging with two wary fast charging.





As the Croma gives more priority to safety, it comes with circuit protection and safeguards for your devices. It comes with lithium polymer batteries which provide high charge efficiency with a longer time span.

Croma powerbank price: Rs 799.

Key Features:

Ideal for mobile phones and tablets.

18W power output for better efficiency and quick charging.







Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank









Here is another product from the Mi brand, this Mi powerbank comes with dual USB output with an elegant design to charge two devices simultaneously. It has 12-layer advanced circuit protection to protect the smartphones against overheating over the current and short circuits.





It comes with a double press and low power charging that is quite the best one for Mi Band 4, Mi True Wireless earphones, etc.

MI powerbank price: Rs 1,048.

Key Features:

Dual input with Type-C.

Enjoy the next generation power.







