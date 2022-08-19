Best Over-Ear Headphones In India: Feel The Bass In Your Bones

Best Over-Ear Headphones In India: If you travel a lot or spend lots of time listening to music, an excellent over-ear headset is something you should consider buying. Most over-ear headphones come with foamy earpads for a comfortable listening experience, call experience, and many amazing features that going to make your listening experience fabulous. So, if you are in the mood to buy these over-ear headphones then this article is going to help you to find your buddy. Today, we come up with a list of the best over-ear headphones based on their drivers, price, design, and utility from brands JBL, Sony, boAt, and more. Check it out.











Best Over-Ear Headphones In India: Popular Picks











boAt NIRVANAA 7 Over Ear Headphones with Mic - 50% off









boAt NIRVANAA comes with an active noise cancellation feature and elevates the vibe to a whole new level of pleasure. Their ambient sound mode lets the listener stay aware of the sounds in the ambiance even while the playback is on. boAt Over-ear Headphone Price: Rs 3,999.







JBL Tune 700BT Over-Ear Headphones with Mic - 29% off









JBL TUNE 700BT headphones play bold sound, wirelessly. The lightweight over-ear design offers maximum comfort and immersion in sound, big in performance, they can be folded in a compact shape to fit any adventure. JBL Over-Ear Headphone Price: Rs 3,900.







Sony WH-CH710N A Over-Ear Headphones with Mic - 46% off









Sony WH-CH710N ambient sound mode puts you in complete control of your listening experience just switch it on, and you'll be able to listen to your music, while still hearing the essential everyday sounds that keep you safe, like traffic noise and transport announcements. Sony Over-Ear Headphone Price: Rs 8,149.





JBL Tune 760NC, Over-Ear Headphones with Mic - 25% off









JBL Over-Ear headphones can easily control your music, manage your calls, and trigger voice assistants from your headset with the buttons on your earcup. The lightweight and compact foldable design make these headphones always ready to travel everywhere you go. JBL Over-Ear Headphone Price: Rs 5,999.







Sennheiser HD 350BT Over Ear Headphones with Mic - 10%









Sennheiser over-ear headphones present a great wireless sound with deep dynamic bass and codec support including AAC and AptX Low Latency. The stylish yet durable versatile wireless headset is a brilliant companion for experiencing better audio at home or on the move. Sennheiser Over-Ear Headphone Price: Rs 6,740.











Explore more Over-Ear Headphones here:





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.