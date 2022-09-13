Best Over Ear Headphones Under 10000: Surround Yourself With Immersive Listening Atmosphere

Best Over Ear Headphones Under 10000: To keep yourself occupied on metro, buses, or even when you are alone headphones can be your best companion. These Bluetooth headphones can be connected easily to your mobile phone and give a great listening experience. The over ear headphones come equipped with built-in microphones, enabling users to issue commands via voice control. These high-performance headphones are case-equipped, foldable, and simple to store. Now you can move freely while listening to music with this electronic device as you do not require chords and directly listen to music with the connectivity of Bluetooth.





If you invest in high-quality over-ear headphones you can protect your ears from any damage. High-end over ear headphones can typically replicate the broadest range of frequencies, from silky smooth highs to tight, deep bass, because they contain the largest drivers. Over-ear headphones are able to offer good isolation while still allowing for a large sound staging because they completely enclose your ears inside the earcups.





Read More: Best Wired Earphones





Best Over Ear Headphones Under 10000





Delivering the best sound quality these over ear headphones help you to listen to songs peacefully. Listed below are the best headphones brand:













These over ear wireless headphones from Zebronics feature a mic. This also comes with stylish and comfortable ear cushions. With the help of an adjustable headband, you can set the fitting as per your comfort. The voice assistant feature controls media and volume along with an AUX input as well. Listen to your favorite tracks anytime as it has 30 hours of playback time. Zebronics Headphone Price: Rs 1299.













From the house of JBL, these are the best headphones in terms of quality. Available in three colors- Black, Blue, and White you can choose according to your style and taste. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 and a foldable design. So you can easily carry them and keep them in your bag as they are lightweight too. JBL Headphone Price: Rs 4499.













The feature of wireless noise cancellation in these Sony headphones helps you in listening to music without any distractions. You can control your listening experience with the feature of Ambient Sound. With the help of a mic, you can easily answer calls freely keeping your phone aside. You can walk and talk with these headphones. The soft and oval-shaped earpads allow you to listen to music for hours without causing any discomfort to the ears. Sony Headphone Price: Rs 8199.





Read More: Best headphones in India













The foldable design of wired headphones from Oneodio is great in terms of durability and comfort. They are ergonomic, lightweight, and easily portable. It comes with Studio Pro-10 which has dynamic bass sound. It can easily reach from the TV or stereo to your chair. A standard-sized 6.35mm plug and a 3.5mm plug are included. They both are completely detachable, you can plug in the mixer you want to use. Oneodio Headphone Price: Rs 1999.













Sennheiser a well-known brand in the world of headphones gives an exceptional sound quality and crisp bass response. They are lightweight and won't feel heavy in your ears. It comes with a 3.5mm jack device so you can easily connect it to your laptop and listen to music while lying down in bed. Sennheiser Headphone Price: Rs 1490.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.