10 Best Monitors In India for PC: Finest Picks For Gamers And Working Professionals

Best Monitors In India: Getting a computer monitor sounds like an easy task to perform but becomes quite tricky in terms of utility and application. For instance, what kind of monitor are you looking for? A gaming monitor, an LCD monitor, or something else? Secondly, what monitor price are you willing to pay? Generally, pro-gamers are known to spend a hefty amount on purchasing monitors. The same goes for project managers and senior-level coders. If you’re going to look online, there are so many options that can easily make you confused.





And so, in order to ease your efforts, let’s take a quick look at some of the popular purchase options vis-a-vis the best monitors in India along with monitor prices listed below:





Best Monitors In India





HP M22f Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor









HP, being a prominent brand, comes up with this micro-edge monitor that is versed with an anti-glare display. Known for its impressive refresh rate of 75 Hz, this computer monitor has a screen size of 21.5 inches. Along with this, the offered monitor has a response time of 5ms and has a low blue light mode. Available with 1 USB port, 1 VGA port, and 1 HDMI port, this monitor is appreciated for its color accuracy, 178-degree viewing angle, and high performance. HP monitor price: Rs 12,819.





LG UltraWide WFHD Made In India Monitor - 38% Off









LG offers this stupendous monitor that has a screen size of 73 cms or 29 inches. The offered gaming monitor comes with 2 HDMI ports and is available in the 20.9 x 69.8 x 41.1 cm dimension. In addition to this, the offered monitor offers an immaculate picture resolution of ‎2560 x 1080 pixels. Known for its edge-arc design, this monitor is ideal for gamers as it allows you to aim better, attack first in maps that are dark, and respond faster. LG gaming monitor price: Rs 17,999.





Acer EK220Q Full HD VA Panel Backlit LED Monitor - 43% Off









Acer offers you this full HD LED monitor that comes in the ‎37.9 x 50.3 x 18.1 cm dimension and weighs around 2.4 kgs. This Acer monitor has a rapid refresh rate of 75 Hz and is known for its 250 nits brightness. In addition to this, the offered computer monitor has varied connectivity options like HDMI and VGA. With a response time of 5ms, this monitor is appreciated for its Bluelight shield & flickerless technology. Available with an ergonomically designed tilt stand, this monitor has a screen size of 21.5 inches. Acer monitor price: Rs 7,800.





BenQ GW2780 27-inch 1080p FHD Eye-Care, IPS Monitor - 12% Off













When talking about the best monitor in India, why not explore this high-performance option from BenQ. Available with in-built speakers, this monitor comes in an ultra-slim bezel design that ensures to trim distractions and design virtually seamless multi-panel configurations. Versed with different connectivity options, this BenQ monitor comes with picture-perfect content optimization via brightness intelligence technology. BenQ monitor price: Rs 14,990.





Samsung M5 27 FHD 1080p Smart Monitor - 45% Off









Check out this awesome smart monitor from Samsung that comes in a screen size of 27 inches and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The offered Samsung monitor offers an unparalleled resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. In addition to this, the offered monitor comes with a specific game mode that allows you to maintain black gamma levels, contrast, sharpness, and colors of all games and their genres. The response time of this Samsung monitor is 4 milliseconds. Samsung monitor price: Rs 18,499.





Dell 24 Inch (60.96 cm) Monitor - 42% Off









Dell brings to you this amazing monitor with a screen size of 24 inches. The offered monitor is known to provide an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 75 Hz. Moreover, the offered monitor is appreciated for its adaptive-sync technology and comes with a contrast ratio of 1000:1. This Dell monitor is appreciated for its ultrathin bezel design and superb screen clarity. Other features of this Dell monitor include a tear-free experience, AMD FreeSync technology, and a wide viewing angle. Dell monitor price: Rs 14,123.





Samsung IPS, LED Monitor - 40% Off









Don’t miss this robust LED monitor from Samsung that comes in a dark blue color. Appreciated for its slim and sleek design, this Dell monitor has a display size of 24 inches and is known for its fluid picture quality. Known for its impressive refresh rate of 75 Hz, this Samsung monitor is appreciated for its slim and sleek appearance. You can also get this LED monitor for its all-expansive view, synchronized action, seamless visuals, and superior eye care. Samsung monitor price: Rs 11,499.





ZEBRONICS ZEB-V19HD LED Monitor - 23% Off









Check out this LED monitor from ZEBRONICS that comes in a slim design and is wall mountable. Available in black color, this computer monitor comes with a screen size of 46.9 cm or 18.5 inches. With the ability to support millions of colors, this monitor has a dynamic contrast ratio of 500000:1. Versed with HDMI & VGA ports, this ZEBRONICS monitor comes in the ‎2.1 x 44 x 33.5 cm dimension and weighs around 2.5 kgs. ZEBRONICS monitor price: Rs 5,399.





LG 68.58 cm (27 inch) HDR 10 Monitor - 21% Off









LG, being a renowned brand in consumer electronics, offers this computer monitor that is available with a silver stand and in white color. This LG monitor comes with 2 HDMI ports, a display port, and a headphone jack. Moreover, this monitor has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and is versed with HDCP 2.2 which allows you to access 4K content from streaming services & gaming consoles. This LG monitor comes in the ‎62.23 x 20.83 x 45.97 cm dimension and weighs around 5.1 kgs. LG monitor price: Rs 38,999.





BenQ UHD 4 Gaming Monitor - 23% Off













BenQ offers you this UHD gaming monitor that is available with a screen size of 28 inches. Available with in-built speakers, this gaming monitor is appreciated for its brightness intelligence plus technology, AMD FreeSync technology, and multiple connectivity options (HDMI, display port inputs, DPI.4 ports). Known to offer UHD picture quality (3840 x 2160) resolution, this gaming monitor offers you hyper-realistic entertainment. BenQ monitor price: Rs 24,799.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.