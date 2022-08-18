Best Mobile Phone Under 15000: Familiarize Yourself With 8 Best And Affordable Mobile Phones In India

Best Mobile Phone Under 15000: Are you seeking the best mobile phone under 15000? Great, you have come to the right place. We have summed up some of the finest purchase options that will help you to crosscheck the best mobile phone under 15000. These budget mobile phones come with different storage capacities, designs, processors, and camera features. You can select these mobile phones, either on the basis of brands, RAM options, processor specifications, or screen sizes. The listicle of these mobile phones is made so as to ease the purchase decision of users like yourself and give you the best-suited option.





So, if you are ready, let’s take a quick look at some of the popular and top-notch mobile phones under 15000:





Mobile Phone Under 15000: Best Mobile Phones In India





Samsung Galaxy M32 - Save Rs 2,000









Samsung Galaxy M32 easily lies in the range of top mobile phones under 15000 in India with battery life. The offered budget smartphone comes with a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup and a 20 MP front/selfie camera. Moreover, this mobile phone under 15000 is versed with a 6000mAH lithium-ion battery and works on Android v11.0, One UI 3.1 operating system. This mobile phone has a screen size of 6.4 inches. Samsung Galaxy M32 price: Rs 14,999.





OPPO A31 - 25% Off









Pick this OPPO A31 that comes in a mystery black color. The offered product can also be easily categorized under the best camera phone in the 15000 range. Available with 6 GB RAM, this mobile phone has an incredible memory storage capacity of 128 GB. Moreover, the offered mobile phone is versed with a 12+2+2MP triple rear camera (12MP main camera+2MP macro lens+2MP depth camera). Not only this, the camera of this mobile phone has various features like Portrait bokeh, macro lens, dazzle color mode, and AI beautification. Oppo A31 price: Rs 11,990.





Redmi Note 10T 5G - 29% Off









Redmi offers this stupendous Redmi Note 10T that comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage capacity. The offered smartphone comes with a 22.5 charger and is versed with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor. In addition to this, the offered budget mobile phone comes in a metallic blue color and has a processing speed of up to 2.2 GHz. Available with a display screen size of 6.5 inches, this smartphone has a 5000mAh battery. You can also enjoy the benefit of Alexa's hands-free feature using this mobile phone. Redmi Note 10T 5G price: Rs 11,999.





Samsung Galaxy M12 - 19% Off









Samsung, being a renowned brand, offers this spectacular smartphone that has an impressive refresh rate of 90 Hz. Available with a powerful 8nm processor, this mobile phone under 15000 comes with a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup. Backed by a sturdy 6000mAh lithium-ion battery, this budget smartphone has a pre-installed Android 11, v11.0 operating system. This mobile phone has 4 GB RAM and a storage capacity of 64 GB. Samsung Galaxy M12 price: Rs 10,499.





vivo iQOO Z6 44W - 28% Off









Explore this mobile phone under 15000 from iQOO that comes in Lumina blue color and is available with 4 GB RAM. The offered budget mobile phone is versed with a 5000mAh battery and is available with an FHD + AMOLED display. Along with this, the offered smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint. Available with a storage capacity of 128 GB, this mobile phone is versed with a Snapdragon 680 processor. Mobile phone price: Rs 14,499.





realme narzo 50A - Save Rs 1,500









realme brings to you this excellent mobile phone under 15000 that is versed with an Helio G85 processor. Versed with a 6000mAh battery, this realme mobile phone has a storage capacity of 128 GB. Moreover, the offered mobile phone is versed with a 50MP+2MP+2MP primary camera and an 8 MP front camera. This smartphone comes with an Helio G85 gaming processor and has a processing speed of 2.0 GHz. realme narzo 50A price: Rs 12,499.





OPPO A74 5G - 29% Off









When it comes to selecting the best mobile phone under 15000, why not go with the ultra-modern OPPO A74 5G? Available with a staggering 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage capacity, this OPPO A74 is versed with a punch-hole display and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. Moreover, this smartphone has a 48 MP quad camera (48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens) and an 8 MP front camera. OPPO A74 5G price: Rs 14,990.





Redmi Note 10S - Save Rs 4,000









Get this impressive Redmi Note 10S that comes with an in-built Alexa and is appreciated for its super AMOLED display. The offered mobile phone has a storage capacity of 64 GB and comes with a 64MP quad-camera (8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and portrait lens). Along with this, the offered Redmi mobile phone has a 13MP front camera for selfies. Available with a rugged 5000mAh battery, this smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core processor. Redmi Note 10S price: Rs 12,999.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.