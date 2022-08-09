Best Mobile Phone Under 10000: Select from Top Brands

Mobile is one of the most essential devices that everyone needs and if you are looking to upgrade or want a new one, then surely choose the with all the latest features. Mobile phone prices under 10000 are one of the most popular segments in the market, especially in emerging countries like India.





At present, some of the leading brands like Redmi, OPPO, Tecno, Nokia, and more are bringing the latest features, and latest Android version, and more phones under 10000. Let’s check out the best mobile phone under 10000 here at Jagran's top deals and select the best as per features and look.











Redmi 9A Sport (Coral Green, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)









Redmi is one of the leading smartphone brands, this 9A comes with 2GB RAM with 32GB storage and a MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-Core processor. It has a 13MP rear camera with an AI portrait and a 5MP front camera.





The selfie camera allows easy and convenient access to your phone with AI Face unlock. It also comes with a splash-proof design.

Redmi 9A phone Price: Rs 6,999.





Features:

It comes with a 5000 mAh large battery with a 10W wired charger.

It has Aura 360 design.







Tecno Pop 5 LTE(Ice Blue 2G+32GB)| 6.52" HD+Dot Notch









This Tecno Pop 5 LTE comes with a Dot Notch HD+ display for a perfect viewing experience. It is available in a trendy and stylish design with a glossy finish with attractive colors with premium appeal. It is one of the best phones under 10000





It has an Anti-theft alarm system for protecting the mobile phone at public charging points. It is available in three trendy colors: ice blue, Turquoise Cyan, and Deepsea water.

Tecno Pop mobile phone Price: Rs 6599.





Features:

8MP Portrait Dual rear Camera for clear images

5000 mAh powerful battery.







OPPO A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)











OPPO has a wide range of smartphones, this A15 s comes with a 13MP main camera+2MP depth camera+2MP Macro Lens AI triple camera with 6.52 inch HD display with 1520x720 pixel resolution.





It has a rear fingerprint sensor, and AI faces lock, with eye comfort filters to reduce damage to your eyes. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. One of the best mobile under 10000.

OPPO A15s phone price: Rs 9990.





Features:

4230 mAh lithium-ion battery.

OS 7.2 is based on Android version 10.







Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash











This Nokia smartphone comes with a 1-year replacement and a 5MP rear and 2MP front camera. It comes with a long-lasting removable battery of 3000 mAh. It has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage that can be expandable up to 128GB.





Nokia’s Latest mobile phone in India is loaded with all the latest features under 10000 categories.

Nokia C01 Plus phone Price: Rs 6299.





Features:

1.6Ghz Octa-core processor for the super-fast experience.

3000 mAh all-day battery.









Tecno Spark 8T (Atlantic Blue,7GB Expandable RAM, 64GB Storage)











This is another smartphone under 10000 from Tecno that is loaded with a 50MP high-resolution camera with an F1.6 large Aperture and an 8MP front camera with dual flash. It is available with a new metal coding design with an Helio G35 Gaming processor for robust usage.





It has 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage and both of them can be expandable. It has 6.6FHD, the segment-leading display for robust usage.

Tecno Spark 8T phone Price: Rs 8999.





Features:

Loaded with 5000 mAh battery with ultra power saving mode.

Available in 4 attractive colors.







Redmi 10A (Slate Gray, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)









This Redmi 10A comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor and 13MP rear and 5MP front camera. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be expandable up to 512 GB.





It has a 6.53 display for cinematic viewing with selfie and portrait mode for clicking photos. It is one of the best camera mobile phones under 10000.

Redmi 10A smartphone Price: Rs 8999.







