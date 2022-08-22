Best Mini Projector in 2022: Affordable Portable Projectors For Indoor and Outdoor Use

Best Mini Projector in 2022: Having a mini projector means there is no need for the bulky gear television or a big budget for a big screen as the small and portable projectors allow you to spend a movie night inside a pillow fort or at any place you want. Whether you project it on a plain wall or on a projector screen, it provides you with great picture quality.





Most of these portable projectors come with lots of connectivity options like Wifi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and more for connecting different devices. You can also use them for a few hours on the battery as most of them run on batteries. Let’s check out the best mini projector in 2022 that is affordable and can be used indoors and outdoor.











ZEBRONICS Portable LED Projector









Zebronics is one of the leading electronics brands and this mini projector comes with multiple input supports to connect with laptops, computers, USB, and TV boxes for various uses. You can enjoy watching movies, playing games, and binge-watching series.





This Zebronics projector supports stunning picture quality with 1080 P and it has inbuilt speakers for better sound quality. This mini portable projector is available in a compact design which is also compatible with a 5V charger and power bank.

Zebronics Mini Projector Price: Rs 6,499.







Meer Power Supply Mini Video Projector









This mini projector is equipped with multiple ports including HDMI, USB, audio, micro SD, and AV interfaces. It can be connected to multiple devices like laptops, TV boxes, desktop computers, photo sharing, and more.





This portable projector is compact in design and it is easy to carry and you can enjoy your movie and game at home or outdoors. It can project a maximum of 150 inches and the recommended is 60-100 inches which is one of the best projector for home.

Meer Mini Projector Price: Rs 3,599.







Boss Full HD Projector









This projector LED is great for small office presentations, home theater, playing video games, mobile mirrors, and so on. It is equipped with 3D stereo speakers with the latest technology of high brightness and interface technology which can be operated via mobile also.





This mini projector for phone can be connected to mobile via Miracast to watch mobile on the big screen. It has 2 HDMI, 1 VGA, 2 USB, and 1 AV, with wifi and Bluetooth connectivity. It can be screened up to 180 inches but the recommended is between 80-120 inches.

Boss Mini Projector Price: Rs 19,999.







BIG VUE Mini LED Projector for Home Entertainment











This portable projector comes with 4.0 LCD technology with advanced LED lights which is the perfect choice for home entertainment. It supports a 1080 HD display with a maximum display size of 180 inches and the recommended projector distance is between 5-8 feet.





It is equipped with an advanced built-in speakers system that provides excellent loud sound quality and no need for external speakers. It is easy to connect via HDMI and USB ports. It is one of the best projector for home entertainment.

Big VUE Mini Projector Price: Rs 7,980.







KODAK Luma 150 Portable Movie Projector









This small projector from Kodak is best for small staff meetings and for home entertainment purposes. This pocket projector produces bright and Vivid videos for watching movies, viewing pictures, or giving presentations anywhere on the wall.





It has inbuilt- speakers and it can be used for up to 2.5 hours on the battery.

Kodak Mini Projector Price: Rs 33,902.







