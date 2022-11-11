Best Microphones For 2022: Let’s Make A Signature Audio

Best Microphones For 2022: Every influencer and podcaster knows the value of having a good quality microphone. Suppose you are using a best-quality picture or video with normal audio quality then what will happen? Obviously, it's going to destroy your all hard work. A mic plays a vital role to enhance your content, it makes your work more interesting with crystal-clear audio.





For instance, nowadays, many viewers prefer listening to streams rather than watching them at that time it is more responsibility to have the best quality sound. But there are many companies who is producing great mics, how do you choose the best microphone that caters to your specific needs? Don’t worry! We have listed a few premium microphones to make it easy for you to choose.





Best Microphones For 2022: Top Picks

Here we have listed a few best performed or high bass microphones to give a professional way of audio recording.





Audio-Technica mic features a switchable 80Hz highpass filter, a 10dB pad, and ships with a custom shock mount and protective pouch. A great choice for everything from project and pro studios to live applications. This mic gives you smooth, natural sound quality, and its ability to handle high sound pressure levels makes it useful on a wide range of sound sources. Audio-Technica Microphone Price: Rs 13,999.









Elgato Wave is a premium mic and digital mixing solution that fuses plug-and-play convenience with broadcast-grade circuitry. The audio quality for recording, streaming, and video calls over skype and discord is amazing. This mic is flexible with its audio because the Solo cast or Hypercast which are also pretty good mics do not offer any software support directly from their end. Elgato Wave Microphone Price: Rs 15,999.















Their impressive design keeps it laser-focused on your voice and prevents any unwanted background noise. Shure mics ensure that you are getting perfect audio at all times with the direct headphone monitoring output. You can choose from auto-level mode if you want a ‘set it and forget it’ microphone, or Manual Mode if you want to get more hands-on with the features. Shure Microphone Price: Rs 23,069.







The Rode mic is a broadcast-quality dynamic microphone optimized for incredible performance in podcasting, live streaming, and other speech or vocal applications. This mic is offering sleek looks with a compact form factor that makes it the perfect addition to any podcasting and streaming setup. Rode Microphone Price: Rs 11,499.







HyperX SoloCast Mic is a great option for video editors, streamers, and gamers who is looking for a USB microphone with great sound quality. The versatile microphone has a flexible, adjustable stand and is also compatible with most boom arms, so it can either sit on your desk or be work mounted. HyperX Microphone Price: Rs 5,790.









