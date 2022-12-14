Best Inverter For Home: Escape The Trouble Of Power Cuts With Finest Choices

Best Inverter For Home: Inverters are one of the must-have home appliances especially if you have to face frequent power cuts in your area. They allow you to not get interrupted by the power cuts and continue with your work of study. The market is loaded with a wide range of options from various brands along with different features.





If you are looking for the same, then check out the best inverter for home here. We have mentioned the top picks that are available on Amazon from brands like Luminous, Microtek, V-Guard, and more.





Best Inverter For Home in India

Here are the best inverters that are available online that are best suited for home use. Select from these top brands.





Luminous is one of the leading inverter brands in this market. This Luminous Zelio 1100 Home Pure Sinewave comes with overload protection along with deep discharge. It also ensures noiseless operation that helps in low harmonic distortion.

This inverter for home is completely safe for sensitive appliances like refrigerators, LED TVs, fans, LED lights, and more. It comes with an LED display for the status of power back-up along with battery charging time in hours. Luminous Home Inverter Price: Rs 6,776.







V- Guard inverters are known for their long-lasting performance and it has been equipped with multiple features such as battery topping reminder to avoid battery damage and more. It is compatible with any battery within 80-230 AH.

It is one of the best inverters under this price range that comes with visual and audio indicators. The audio indicates the short circuits, low battery backup levels, and more. It is one of the most reliable protection for all of your appliances. V-Guard Home Inverter Price: Rs 6,511.







This Smarten Superb Solar PCU is made with high-grade quality that gives an uninterrupted power supply and it has been packed with some of the most exciting features like an LED screen, advanced DSP controller, and more.





It supports panels with up to 2 kW and selectable 4 levels of battery depth of charger. Smarten Home Inverter Price: Rs 16,155.







Microtek is one of the trusted brands in the world of inverters. It comes with energy efficiency along with a digital display and has a voltage range selection switch. It has a wide range of products that are available in different designs.





These Microtek inverters are best for home use and they are known for their long-lasting performance. Microtek Home Inverter Price: Rs 4,825.







This Luminous inverter comes with a battery combo for the home. It comes with a digital display and an intelligent 32-bit DSP processor. It has been designed for all types of power cuts and it is one of the best inverters in India when it comes to reliability.





It had 6 water level indicators along with long backup performance which makes it one of the best inverters for home. Luminous Home Inverter Price: Rs 18,899.







