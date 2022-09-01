Best Headphones In India 2022: Sort Your Music Passion And Communication Chores With Style

Best Headphones In India (2022): Your love for music/gaming always inclines you toward choosing the best headphones. Hardcore music lovers, who do not want to compromise on the quality of sound and who want to listen to every beat, would satisfy with nothing less than the best vis-a-vis headphones. On the other hand, there are professional gamers, who need to communicate with their teammates and rivals without a miss and who look to experience even the minutest sound while engrossed completely in the game. Apart from these two segments of people, there are college students, working professionals, professors, business personnel, and basically anyone & everyone who loves to grab a good headphones for themselves.





However, the question that still persists is how to ensure which is the correct list of the best headphones in India. What’re the parameters? Some would prefer battery life while others would focus on the design part. Don’t get confused! We have shortlisted some of the finest headphones online that you can get for whatever requirement you have. Take a look and choose the best one for you:





Read More: Wireless Earbuds For Android Phones.





Best Headphones In India: Hear The Sound Perfectly













boAt comes up with this on-ear headphone that is available in a luscious black color and is versed with padded ear cushion. The offered boAt headphone is light in weight, durable in nature, and offers an immersive audio experience to you whether you’re watching a movie/show or playing a game. For music lovers, this boAt Rockerz 450 is an excellent choice as it comes with 40mm dynamic drivers. boAt headphone price: Rs 1,499.















Sony brings to you this impeccable on-ear headphone that comes with an in-line mic, which ensures hands-free calling. Available with a 30mm dynamic driver unit, this Sony headphone comes with a tangle-free serration cord. Along with this, the offered on-ear headphone is portable in design and is appreciated for flashy metallic finish. This Sony on ear headphone has pressure-relieving ear pads that allow you to use it for hours without any discomfort. Sony headphone price: Rs 2,300.













This affordable headphone is from iClever and is an appropriate purchase option for kids and girls. Available in pink color, this headphone comes in a cat-ear design and is ideal for kids attending online classes/courses. Moreover, the offered headphone comes with soft earmuffs that provide you with an extremely comfortable listening experience. The capability to stretch, twist, and turn without the concern of damage makes this headphone a must-pick for kids. iClever headphone price: Rs 799.





Also Read: Bluetooth Headphones With Microphone.









JBL, being a renowned brand, comes up with this on-ear headphone that is known for its 16 hours of playtime. The offered on ear headphone is appreciated for their seamless Bluetooth connectivity and is known to easily handle your sound & manage your calls. This JBL headphone has a battery life of up to 16 hours on optimum charging and is available in the ‎22.4 x 5 x 20.5 cm dimension. JBL headphone price: Rs 3,299.













Explore another popular headphone from boAt that comes in carbon black color and is versed with 40mm drivers. The offered on-ear headphones come with multiple connectivity modes like Bluetooth and AUX. Along with this, the offered headphone is light in weight and comes in an ergonomic design. This JBL on ear headphone is known for its playtime of up to 8 hours and super extra bass. boAt headphone price: Rs 1,299.













If you’re seeking premier quality headphones, don’t miss this incredible headphone from Skullcandy. Available with a mic and in black color, the offered wireless headphone comes with a rechargeable battery that allows you to enjoy gaming, watching movies, or hearing music for long hours without any interruption. Versed with custom-tuned drivers, this over ear headphone is known for providing a deep immersive audio experience and refined acoustics. Skullcandy headphone price: Rs 8,369.













Get this amazing Bluetooth headphone from Zebronics that comes with soft and comfortable earcups. The offered Zebronics headphone is available in a comfortable design and has the capability to play for up to 9 hours continuously on optimum charging. Along with this, the offered BT headphone is also appreciated for its dual pairing, in-built FM radio, in-built rechargeable battery, and AUX function. Zebronics headphone price: Rs 699.













Experience the magic of impeccable sound by choosing this on ear headphone from boAt. Available in carbon black color, this on ear headphone comes with swivel earcups and is known for its lightweight, compact design, and portability. In addition to this, the offered headphone has a frequency response between 20Hz-20KHz and is available with an in-built microphone. You also get a tangle-resistant cable with a 3.5 mm audio jack and integrated 40mm, Neodymium drivers, with this headphone. boAt headphone price: Rs 849.













pTron brings to you this wireless headphone that has a playback time of up to 12 hours and is available in cool blue color. This over ear headphone is made using top-notch plastic & rubber and is available with a powerful 4000mAh in-built battery. Along with this, the offered headphone comes with integrated music & call controls, ensuring easy usage. The offered headphone is known for their passive noise isolation and padded earmuffs. pTron headphone price: Rs 899.













Explore this wired on ear headphone from Logitech that is an excellent purchase option for students and working professionals. The offered headphone is known for its sturdiness, lightweight, durability, and reliable performance. Along with this, the offered Logitech headphone comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and is compatible with smartphones, computers, laptops, tablets, and many other devices. Logitech headphone price: Rs 649.





Explore more headphones here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.