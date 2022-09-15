10 Best Gaming Keyboards In India: Your Game Your Style

Best Gaming Keyboards In India: A gamer’s passion is matched to a similar line of an artist. Because playing games with full focus immersed is all about quick responses and swift comprehension of the scenario. And this super-swift response is dependent on the fluency and effectiveness of the gaming devices you’re playing with. Amongst these, a keyboard is considered one of the most important gaming gadgets to have. Ideally, a top-notch keyboard allows you to be more responsive to keystrokes and be more accurate.





Along with this, good gaming keyboards are comfortable for long playing hours because of their design, texture, and responsiveness. So, if you’re wondering about the best gaming keyboards online, here’s a list of some of the most popular ones:





Best Gaming Keyboards: Most Sold Products For You





Gaming keyboards are all about the placement of keys along with their softness, grip, and response speed. Find some of the most popular keyboards for gamers that you can find on the web:















Explore this awesome-looking gaming keyboard from Redgear that comes with floating cap keys, offering you a mechanical feel. The offered gaming keyboard is appreciated for its higher long shelf life and swift responsiveness. Along with this, the offered keyboard has 3 color modes and is available with 19 anti-ghost keys, making it ideal for pro gamers and programmers. This gaming keyboard is available in the 18 x 44.2 x 4.2 cm dimension and weighs around 0.89 kgs. Redgear gaming keyboard price: Rs 949.





HP being a prominent brand comes up with this astounding gaming keyboard that comes in the 44 x 13.5 x 3.5 cm dimension and weighs around 698 grams. The offered wired gaming keyboard is slim in design and comes with 26 anti-ghosting keys, a rainbow backlight, and a high-and-low key layout. Appreciated for its mechanical touching feel, this gaming keyboard has multimedia buttons and double injection keycaps. HP gaming keyboard price: Rs 1,296.













Logitech comes up with this robust gaming keyboard that comes in black color and is known for its brilliant color spectrum illumination. This gaming keyboard is ideal for gamers, owing to its durable design that resists liquids, crumbs, and dirt, ensuring its easy-to-clean nature. Along with this, the offered product’s keys are specifically tuned to improvise the tactical experience and provide an ultra-quick response. Logitech gaming keyboard price: Rs 3,955.













HyperX, being a renowned name, offers this high-performance gaming keyboard that is highly purchased for its signature light bar and dynamic RGB lighting effects. The offered gaming keyboard comes with 5 zones multi-color customization option and is versed with quiet & responsive keys with anti-ghosting features. Moreover, this gaming keyboard comes with a robust solid frame, which exhibits spill resistance. HyperX gaming keyboard price: Rs 2,290.













Check out this impeccable gaming keyboard from Redragon that is ergonomically designed and is available with 87 mechanical keys. The offered gaming keyboard is versed with RGB LED backlights and its keys are conflict-free (n-Key Rollover). Along with this, the offered gaming keyboard comes with a high-speed USB cable and is available with a gold-plated rust-proof USB connector, ensuring an uninterrupted gaming experience. Redragon gaming keyboard price: Rs 3,328.















EvoFox offers you this remarkable wired gaming keyboard that comes with 19 anti-ghosting keys and a separate window lock key. The offered gaming keyboard is available with a 1.5 m long braided cable and a magnetic ring. In addition to this, the offered gaming keyboard is appreciated for its special tenkeyless backlit design and is compatible with both PCs and Macs. EvoFox gaming keyboard price: Rs 849.













Ant Esports brings you this aesthetically pleasing gaming keyboard in white color. Appreciated for its compact and premium design, this gaming keyboard comes in the ‎29.1 x 10.1 x 3.9 cm dimension and weighs around 556 grams. Moreover, this gaming keyboard comes with wireless Bluetooth technology and is available with a detachable USB to Type-C charging cable. Ant Esports gaming keyboard price: Rs 1,599.













Don’t miss this splendid-looking RGB gaming keyboard from Redragon that is available in an appealing white & grey color. The offered gaming keyboard comes with hot-swappable switches in red color that are designed to last up to 50 million key presses. Available with up to 20 preset backlighting modes, this gaming keyboard is known for its smooth & linear performance. Other features include ultra-portability, an anti-slip stand, and durable nature. Redragon gaming keyboard price: Rs 2,890.













Corsair comes up with this exquisite gaming keyboard that comes with 110 keys and is also compatible with gaming consoles. Appreciated for its dynamic RGB lighting, this gaming keyboard has six dedicated macro keys and is appreciated for its dust & spill-resistant design. Moreover, the offered keyboard has a detachable palm rest made using soft rubber and dedicated media & volume controls. Corsair gaming keyboard price: Rs 3,799.













Redragon, being an eminent name in the gaming industry, offers this spectacular gaming keyboard that is known for its ergonomic design and backlit construction. The offered gaming keyboard comes with 87 anti-ghosting keys that incorporate 12 multimedia keys. Appreciated for its non-slip design, splash resistance, and rust-proof nature, this gaming keyboard is compatible with windows 10, windows 8, windows 7, windows vista, windows XP, and limited mac os. Redragon gaming keyboard price: Rs 1,599.









