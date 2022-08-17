Best Gaming Keyboards In India: Feel The Life Of Gaming

Best Gaming Keyboards In India: Today all gaming lovers want to buy the best gaming keyboard for extra fun and breakless enjoyment. Gaming keyboards are a great addition to your gaming PC and help improve gameplay and the experience. These keyboards offer faster response times, better durability, N-key rollover, tons of customization, and are incredibly satisfying to use. There are a ton of other cool features included in gaming keyboards that's why it's going into the trend among gamers. And if you are in one and willing to give pleasure in your gaming time then this article is going to give you, your gaming buddy. Here are some of the best gaming keyboards from brands ASUS, HP, Zebronics, & many more that you can purchase online. Just Read, Click, and buy.







Best Gaming Keyboards In India: Popular Picks









ASUS ROG Strix Flare Aura Sync RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard -

ASUS Gaming Keyboard features a nearly endless spectrum of colors with the ability to synchronize effects across an ever-expanding ecosystem of Aura Sync-enabled products. This gaming keyboard is 100% anti-ghosting and has full key rollover and onboard memory for on-the-fly macro recording. ASUS Gaming Keyboard Price: Rs 24,500.







HP K500F Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard - 44% off

HP Keyboard stand and slim frame Gaming buttons rated at up to 10 million clicks, and their specially added LED backlight with monochromatic or mixed color light options shows its elegant temperament. HP Gaming Keyboard Price: Rs 999.







Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard - 22% off

Logitech Gaming Keyboard is a full-sized keyboard designed for gaming and productivity. The slim body is built for gamers of all levels, with a durable construction that repels liquids, crumbs, and dirt for easy cleanup and their multi-Key Input brings together the best in tactile feel and performance. Logitech Gaming Keyboard Price: Rs 3,890.







Zebronics Zeb-MAX PRO V2 Premium Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - 65% off









Zebronics Gaming Keyboard comes with 18+1 programmable LED Modes that include 4 levels of brightness, 6-speed modes, and much more. It has a bottom rubber grip with a retractable stand that helps in position locking and a dedicated windows key to enable/disable the function that helps gamers cut distractions and put their focus on gaming. Zebronics Gaming Keyboard Price: Rs 3,009.







Redgear Shadow Blade Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - 43% off





Redgear Gaming Keyboard has a 22-spectrum LED mode for the day and also for nighttime. These keyboards are equipped with mechanical blue clicky switches which give you tactile feedback of it. It also helps to increase the gaming speed by reducing the effort required to push the keys all the way through and provides a 100% typing speed bonus. Redgear Gaming Keyboard Price: Rs 2,299.













Explore more branded gaming keyboards here:









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.