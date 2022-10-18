Best Fossil Watch In India: Familiarize Yourself With The Most Luxurious Watches Online

Best Fossil Watch In India: Starting from the last 2 decades, the watch industry has come a long way. Right from the basic analog watch to smartwatches, a lot has changed. Today, you can find watches that can not just tell you the time but also keep a close eye on your health, aids you in monitoring your oxygen level, helps you receive calls, reply to messages, and whatnot. Amongst the thousands of brands available today in the market, Fossil watches are considered a style statement because of the top-notch quality and trust these have won.





But what’s so special about Fossil watches? Let’s start with the design part. The exquisite innovation in the construction of these watches gives these an upper edge over other competitors. Along with impeccable looks, Fossil watches are also going shoulder-to-shoulder with modernistic features like voice assistance, health monitoring, and basically, everything that a present-time smartwatch possesses. Moreover, these Fossil watches go extremely well with all genders and typically all age groups, making them a must-have purchase option in your collection.





So, if you haven’t yet bought or are seeking to get your first Fossil watch, take a look at some of the finest purchase options available online in India.





Looking for mobile watches from brands Samsung, Apple, Noisefit, and more? Click here.





Best Fossil Watch In India: Top Picks

Below we have listed a few stylish and durable Fossil watch for men and women that will fit with your casual, formal, or party look.





Buy Now





The fossil smartwatch is powered by Wear OS by Google and works with iPhone and Android Phones. It's your own personal Google, always ready to help and you can extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes. Fossil Gen 6 Watch Price: Rs 24,995.







Buy Now





The fossil watch is the all-new version of our most advanced smartwatch ever. Built-in speaker, multi-day battery modes, and the ability to measure your cardio fitness levels and track your sleep. You can charge your smartwatch in an hour, and extend your battery life for multiple days with smart battery modes. Fossil Gen 5E Watch Price: Rs 14,796.





Buy Now





This a truly magnificent watch to look at. On your wrist, it has presence and attitude but mixed with elegance and style so at the same time it is both a watch for the nightclub as well as for formal occasions. It looks cool and attracts plenty of admiring comments and I love it. It is very comfortable as well. Fossil Analogue Watch Price: Rs 13,995.





Also Read: Smartwatches Under 3000.





Buy Now





Fossil smartwatches use Bluetooth technology to connect to your phone when a notification or alert arrives, a gentle buzz lets you know right away. Gen 5's improved heart-rate sensor is battery efficient, so you can check your heart rate anytime you're on the move. Fossil Gen 5 Watch Price: Rs 14,995.







Buy Now





We strongly recommended this Fossil watch to those who are willing to use Google OS budget-friendly. Built-in GPS for distance tracking, swim-proof design, responses from Google Assistant and features like google wear os, AMOLED display, answering calls and smart replies for messages, Spotify app features, and many more. Fossil Gen 5E Watch Price: Rs 11,995.









Explore more Fossil watch here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.