Best Emergency Lights In India: For locations with frequent power outages and even outdoors, the best lights in India are the emergency lights. They are regarded as an excellent backup choice. These rechargeable lights may be used for a longer period of time because they include batteries. They feature practical designs that make them easy to carry. The finest choice for providing light in dark areas is these emergency lights. The reason why they are considered the best lights in India is that even in remote villages the issue of electricity still exists. In those areas, these rechargeable lights are a savior.





Emergency lights are handy and also a great choice while going trekking. They are sturdy and durable and the best lights in India. Usually, these rechargeable lights are lightweight and easy to carry. They can fit into your bag easily as they are compact in size. These electronics are a must-have in every Indian home.





Best Emergency Lights In India





To offer you long-lasting usage and portable designs we have shortlisted the best rechargeable lights in India. All these emergency lights are easy to operate and have an easy-to-charge option. Have a look!!













wipro Coral Rechargeable Emergency Light





Wipro is a renowned brand known to produce the best emergency lights in India. These rechargeable lights come with 50000 hours of LED life. The portable and lightweight design makes this easy to

carry even while going out hiking or trekking. Since they are small in size they can easily fit into your bag without occupying much space in your bag. Wipro Rechargeable Light Price: Rs 1,220.





SYSKA Tuo Portable Rechargeable Light





This bright LED rechargeable light from SYSKA is versatile in use. This product is powered by a battery. This emergency light also has a charging indicator that shows the battery's health. On a

charge of 12 to 15 hours, it has 3 hours on lamp light and 4 hours on torch light. This LED light is a great addition to your home. At a time when you are in the kitchen cooking food and then suddenly there is a power cut. These best emergency lights in India can be very helpful. SYSKA Emergency Light Price: Rs 328.





Philips Ujjwal Plus Rechargeable Lights





This Philips lantern emergency light is a comfortable option to carry. Designed with 360-degree bright light and plated reflector to ensure a larger illumination area. The best rechargeable lights in





India are handy and allow mobility at home. The important specifications are: charging time: 9 Hrs, battery capacity: 2200 mAh, power consumption: 2.3 W, and power requirements: 220-240,50Hz. Philips Emergency Light Price: Rs 1,115.





Havells Glanz Watt Rechargeable Solar Light





Another best emergency light in India is this one from Havells. With these lights, you can go to any place without any worries. These portable hand-held lights are long-lasting and a great investment,





especially in an area that faces major power cuts. It has bright light with 120-degree illumination. You can charge via solar panel or can also use a mobile charge adapter. The recharging time is 10hrs. Havells Emergency Light Price: Rs 450.





Pigeon Emergency Light





Check out this rechargeable light from Pigeon that comes with a massive battery of 1200 mAh lithium-ion battery and 8 hours of backup. Comfortable handy torches are also a great choice for campaigns. The premium sturdy plastic body makes it suitable for any kind of outdoor activity.

These emergency lights just need to be charged for 4 hours but can work for continuous lighting for over 5 hours. Pigeon Emergency Light Price: Rs 359.





Best Emergency Lights In India: FAQ





1. How do I choose an emergency light?





Battery health

Low battery indication

Portable design

Bight LED light





2. Which are the best emergency lights in India?





SYSKA Tuo Portable Rechargeable Led Lamp

Philips Helio Multi-Functional Emergency Rechargeable LED Lantern

AmazonBasics Glow 180-degree Rechargeable LED Light

Philips Cyra Emergency LED Lantern

wipro Emerald Plus Rechargeable Emergency Light





3. Which are the best rechargeable light brands in India?

Philips, SYSKA, wipro, etc are some of the best light brands in India.





4. How long do LED emergency lights last?

Rechargeable light illuminates for at least 90 minutes upon the loss of power.







Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.