5 Best Electric Toothbrush: Modern Weapon For Brighter Teeth

Best Electric Toothbrush: Switch to a smarter way to brush and get upto 100% more plaque removal with an electric brush in comparison to a regular manual toothbrush. Prefer this automatic toothbrush to get whiter teeth and improved gum health with a visible pressure sensor and a 2-minute professional timer. These electric brush for teeth have many years of research behind them and now become a more complex tech product.





So, if you also want to bring this smart toothbrush to your home, here we are to help you. We have sniffed some of the most popular electric toothbrushes with their specifications, features, and prices that will help you to maintain your oral hygiene levels easily.





Best Electric Toothbrush: Top Choices









Explore all the top choices for automatic toothbrushes that are trusted products of Dr.





Caresmith SPARK Electric Toothbrush - 61% off

Cresmith SPARK electric toothbrush comes with a super slim and light design that makes it easier for people with dexterity problems and children to hold and use.







This electric brush significantly reduces coffee and tea stains with just a month of consistent use. Caresmith Electric Toothbrush Price: Rs 779.







MI Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush - 13% off

MI rechargeable electric brush for teeth produces upto 18000 vibrations per minute to give effective cleaning.



This smart toothbrush has rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery that gives uninterrupted usage for upto 30days. Mi Electric Toothbrush Price: Rs 699.







Oral B Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush - 16% off

Oral B electric toothbrush has round brush head cups teeth that help to remove more plaque in comparison to a regular manual toothbrush.

This Automatic toothbrush has 2D cleaning action, oscillates, and rotates to give a better cleaning result. Oral B Electric Toothbrush Price: Rs 1,349.







Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush - 41% off

Philips electric brush for teeth gives gentle and effective cleaning with their Sonicare sonic technology and 31,000 brush head movements per minute.

This smart toothbrush has powerful bristle vibrations that drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. Philips Electric Toothbrush Price: Rs 1,296.







AGARO COSMIC Electric Toothbrush - 63% off

AGARO electric toothbrush has 3 DuPont brush heads that are designed to fit the topography of teeth.



An easy-start feature of this electric brush two-minute smart timer ensures you brush thoroughly and effectively. AGARO Electric Toothbrush Price: Rs 730.





FAQ: Best Electric Toothbrush





1. Are electric toothbrushes good for your teeth?

An automatic toothbrush cleans teeth and gums much better than a manual toothbrush.





2. What toothbrush do most dentists recommend?

Generally, soft-bristled, round-tipped electric brush for teeth are the easiest and safest.





3. Is Oral-B or Colgate electric toothbrush better?

The battery-powered Colgate Active smart toothbrush is clinically superior as compared to the Oral-B Cross-Action manual toothbrush in controlling supragingival plaque and gingivitis.





4. Is it OK to use an electric toothbrush every day?

Using an electric brush won't damage your teeth but misusing one can lead to tooth damage, sensitivity, and gum recession.





5. Does the toothbrush comes with an in-built battery or should we use AA or AAA batteries?

Yes, the electric toothbrush comes with an in-built rechargeable Li-ion battery and can be charged using a Micro USB charging port.





6. How frequently do we need to replace/change the brush head?

It is recommended to replace the electric brush heads every 3-4 months.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.