Best Electric Blankets: Stay Warm And Cozy During Winters

Best Electric Blankets: Staying warm during winters becomes the top priority in every home. For this reason, everyone should get an electric blanket as they not only give you warmth but also saves energy. If you are facing any pains or aches then this blanket can provide you with instant relief. You wouldn't need any room heaters or heat pillars to increase your electricity bills. It helps you to relax in muscle pain or back problems and gives a sound sleep. When you use an electric warm blanket, you’re helping your body maintain a certain temperature without using extra energy.

With chilling winter nights having a warm, cozy, and good night's sleep is what we all desire. With the help of these blankets, you fall asleep faster with comfort.





For elders who suffer from knee pain, backache or arthritis these electric blankets can give them relief. Listed below are our recommendations that you can choose from:













This electric blanket double bed from Warmland gives you a soft touch while providing the best comfort during sleeping. It is also safe to use with the feature of being 100 % shockproof and waterproof. It comes with an auto-cut function that automatically switches off when the blanket is overheated. Electric Blanket Price: Rs 1699.













The single bed electric blanket from Expressions can create a better quality of sleep. You do not have to wake up in the middle of the night because of excess winter. They are also safe to use as it comes with dual safety features. It also gives you relief by soothing muscles and reducing stress. The dual control helps you to manage the heat as per your comfort. Electric Blanket Price: Rs 1999.













Odessey Electric Blanket comes with a three-heat setting control. Heat therapy also relieves sore muscles in the legs and back. Even on the coldest winter nights, it emits heat from below, promoting sound slumber. The safety features include 100% waterproof and shockproof. The blanket is made from polyester. Electric Blanket Price: Rs 1649.













Home Elite Electric Blanket keeps you cozy and warm even in cold winters. The high-quality fabric provides ease to a stiff back and sore body. It is made of 140 thread count to keep you warm, strong, durable, and tight. Electric Blanket Price: Rs 922.













This electric blanket from Arcova is crafted of high-quality fabric polyester to ensure relaxed sleep. You can adjust the temperature as per your comfort. It comes with the feature of being shockproof, fire resistant, and protected while overheating with auto cut-off. This comes with a size of 30x60 Inches suitable for a single bed. It is used as under bed warmer. Electric Blanket Price: Rs 999.













Crafted of Polar Fabric it comes in a size of 150 cms x 80 cms and power consumption of 70 Watts. The double safety feature with overheat protection makes it ideal for everyone to use during winter. It comes with three heat settings and reduces electricity bills saving energy. Electric Blanket Price: Rs 1999.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.