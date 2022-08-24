Best Earbuds To Keep Your Ears Safe And Music Loud: Latest Picks

Best Earbuds: Earbuds are the new trend in the world of gadgets to keep you in comfort with technology. Wireless earbuds always keep your mind free of any tugging or damage with their amazing features like noise cancellation to ensure smooth conversations, quality sound for a stunning music experience, and more.





So, if you are looking for earbuds that give you customizable options then our latest picks of earbuds will help you in finding the right and comfortable fit for your ear canal. Take a look!





Also Read: checkout Bluetooth earbuds from Oneplus, Sony, and more.













Sony earbud is an AI-based earbud that is Alexa enabled and is capable of controlling music tracks and volume and taking phone calls. A Bluetooth chip that transmits sound to the left and right ears simultaneously, coupled with an optimized antenna ensures a stable connection and outstanding listening. Sony Earbuds Price: Rs 9,990.















Samsung Galaxy Buds eye-catching design in a glossy finish that keeps you connected yet comfortable throughout the day. Galaxy Buds Live sits softly inside the ear, giving you a fit for all-day comfort with less fatigue. Its ergonomic design is snug yet non-intrusive with two wingtip sizes for a better fit. Samsung Earbuds Price: Rs 5,490.















JBL earbuds fast pair technology enabled by Google connects the earbuds immediately with your android mobile device. This wireless earbuds feature 6-mic technology, so you get perfect call quality, a feedback mic that ensures wind suppression and environmental noise reduction, and dual beamforming mics to capture your voice with crystal clarity on each earbud. JBL Earbuds Price: Rs 9,990.















Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Earbuds upgraded Samsung seamless codec encodes the full 24-bit audio and is decoded via Galaxy Buds2 Pro, maintaining that same 24-bit high-quality sound. Their enhanced wind flow technology helps reduce ear canal pressure and minimizes noise for comfort and clarity. Samsung Galaxy Earbuds Price: Rs 17,999.















Jabra Elite 7 Pro Wireless Earbuds are ultra-compact with a rich and powerful sound that lets you fully immerse yourself in your music. Jabra multisensor voice technology combines four powerful microphones with an advanced voice pick-up sensor in each bud, and multisensor voice completely reinvents calls on the go. Jabra Earbuds Price: Rs 17,999.







Explore more branded earbuds here:





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.