10 Best DSLR Camera In India: Inspire, Explore, Create And Showcase

DSLR Camera: Photography is not just a profession or a hobby for people who are mad about clicks and pictures. Instead, it is a passion and emotion that only people who love photography can comprehend and can relate to. Now, whether you are a beginner photographer or just an expert, selecting the right camera is as important as choosing the right moment or object to capture. Why? probably because there are so many attributes and features of a camera like shutter speed, focus, kinds of lenses, viewing points, etc, buying a DSLR camera is easier said than done.

Ultimately it’s you who will be shooting, composing, and framing the subject and the camera is just a medium that does what you ask it to do. The IQ of the camera is not superior to humans, But in the right hands and with the right technique a DSLR is the best. Most people love to carry a DSLR camera some just for passion and some for a professional carrier like fashion photography, press photography, wedding photography, travel photography, and whatnot.

So, if you’re in pursuit of DSLR cameras, this is the exact page you will be looking for. We have jotted down some of the popular and finest purchase options vis-a-vis DSLR cameras that can be purchased online. Take a look and choose the best one for yourself.









Best DSLR Camera For Beginners: Start Your Photography Journey











Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera - 1%









Canon EOS is a combination of an APS-C size CMOS sensor and an imaging processor that delicately depicts every single hair producing high-quality images that beautifully blur the background and enhance the subject. This camera is useful for remotely controlling your camera and transferring pictures wirelessly as you shoot. Canon DSLR camera Price: Rs 39,500.





Highlights:





APS-C CMOS Sensor

100-6400 sensitivity range

9 autofocus points

fully manual control

EF and EF-S lenses









Sony Alpha ILCE-6400 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera - 12% off









Sony Alpha ILCE comes with the world's fastest 0.02 Sec AF speed with 425 phase detection and contrast points. It has a high-quality picture resolution and an EXMOR CMOS sensor with outstanding light sensitivity. The camera has durability for up to 200,000 shutter cycles and ISO sensitivity up to 102400. Sony DSLR Camera Price: Rs 70,989.





Highlights:





0.02 Sec AF speed

EXMOR CMOS sensor

200,000 shutter cycles

HLG

Touch LCD screen











Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera - 12% off









Nikon’s 51-point AF system features group-area AF for secure subject tracking and 180K-pixel RGB sensor drastically enhances the accuracy of various auto controls. Their slimmer body with an easier-to-hold deep grip enabled by the monocoque structure, while weighing just approx 640 g. Nikon DSLR Camera Price: Rs 84,800.





Highlights:

CMOS Sensor

Expanded ISO 1,640,000

RGB Sensor

Lens AF-S 18-140mm

20.9 megapixels resolution











Canon EOS 200D Digital SLR Camera -









Canon EOS 200D comes with enhanced dual-pixel CMOS AF performance and functionality during live view shooting. The Creative Assist feature makes it easy even for beginners to change the look of their photos. It can be used in combination with features for characteristic expressions utilizing various lenses. Canon DSLR Camera Price: Rs 59,990.





Highlights:





9-point AF

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

4K time-lapse movie

24.1 mp CMOS Sensor

DIGIC 8 PROCESSOR











Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit - 29% off









Panasonic LUMIX G7 Easily controls aperture and shutter settings with the front and rear dials while making white balance and ISO adjustments on the fly and capturing sharp images with a high dynamic range and artifact-free performance. The camera has a 3.5mm external mic port, 2.5mm remote port, USB 2.0, and micro HDMI. Panasonic DSLR Camera Price: Rs 38,990.





Highlights:

4K Ultra HD capture

3-inch swivel LCD

2.5mm remote port

3.5mm external mic port

ISO 25600









Best DSLR Camera For Professionals: Build Speed









Canon EOS 5D Mark IV 30.4 MP Digital SLR Camera - 16% off









Canon has a Full-frame CMOS sensor with 30.4 MP. It's Perfect for capturing the action as it happens, without missing a beat, and is built for harsh conditions. The EOS 5D Mark IV 30.4 MP Digital SLR Camera is temperature proof, waterproof, shockproof, and x-ray proof. Canon DSLR camera Price: 2,69,345.





Highlights:





CMOS sensor

61 autofocus points

4K UHD video

UHS speed Class 3

105mm Lens









Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM4A Full-Frame 61.0MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera - 23% off









The Sony Alpha 7R IV captures the mood of each scene and the texture of the subjects. Their BIONZ X imaging engine delivers unprecedented resolution, fine gradation, and low noise to open entirely new dimensions of detail just as pro photographers expect. Sony DSLR Camera Price: 2,48,990.





Highlights:





R CMOS sensor

‎AV Port

ISO 100–32000 range

AF/AE tracking

BIONZ X image processing









Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera - 11% off









Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera comes with a 20.9MP DX CMOS sensor, a robust speed 6 engine, and the light-gathering advantages of the wider Z mount, photos, and videos shot in low light look clean and professional. Their flip-down feature is perfect for taking selfies and for vlogging, just touch the LED to activate portrait mode. Nikon DSLR Camera Price: 94,490.





Highlights:

DX.CMOS

20.9 megapixels resolution

CMOS sensor

1080p Full HD video

LCD to activate Self Portrait Mode











Sony a7 III Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera - 12% off









Sony a7 III Camera featuring 693 phase AF points with up to 10fps1 continuous shooting 4K2 HDR3 video and the longest battery life. The a7 III has been refined for extraordinary image capture control and quality from the next generation 24.2MP full-frame BSI image sensor and the latest BIONZ X image processor. Sony DSLR Camera Price: 1,59,890.





Highlights:

Mirrorless frame

Interchangeable Lens

BSI image sensor

4K2 HDR3 video

AF/AE tracking









Canon EOS M50 Mark II - 24% off









Canon EOS M50 Mark II builds on the strong performance of the popular EOS M50 with improvements that will be especially notable for content creators like vloggers and more. Their autofocus locks onto the subject faster, and eye detection is improved so it recognizes the eyes and faces further away. This camera also shoots vertically in addition to horizontally, and the camera even offers clean HDMI output for high-resolution, high frame-rate streaming. Canon DSLR Camera Price: 1,34,813.





Highlights:





‎10 fps shooting speed

24.1 Megapixel CMOS sensor

DIGIC 8 image processor

‎24.1 MP resolution

Auto lighting optimizer













Explore more Branded DSLR Camera here:













Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.