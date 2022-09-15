16 Best Computer Accessories In India: Top Keyboards, Mouse, Headsets, Webcams, And Many More

Updated: Thu, 15 Sep 2022 07:05 PM IST
Best Computer Accessories In India: Computers are highly used in the office and home today. Work from Home and online classes have increased the use of computers in homes also. But In an era of thriving technology, having a computer without its accessories is like trying to fly without wings. Extra accessories to computer help with improving the result of work. They’ve benefits and specific functions, you can consider for example a scenario where you’ve just bought a fantastic desktop. It’s exciting of course, but a desktop alone does not make a set-up.
Many people choose a desktop over a laptop because that way you have the freedom to pick the internal components you want. But desktop PCs also give you the opportunity to choose from fantastic keyboards to headsets, cameras, microphones, and speakers, it’s all part of the fun of putting together your own computer workstation.
Let’s take a look at our selected accessories like a keyboard, mouse, webcam, speakers, and more which will enable you to work more effectively and look good at the same time!
Best Wired Keyboard
If you are looking for a great typing experience, then here are premium wired keyboards that you should take a look at.
Dell KB216 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard - 57% off
The Dell Wired Keyboard provides a convenient keyboard solution for everyday home or office computing uses. The keyboard's full layout with chiclet-style keys allows for efficient, comfortable typing. Dell keyboards come with a durable build and quiet keys, it’s designed to provide comfort for the everyday demands of desktop usage. The Dell Wired Keyboard also has a palm rest that is available for separate purchases. Dell Wired Keyboard Price: Rs 559.
Reason To Buy
Super quiet plunger keys
chiclet-style keys
USB interface
HP 100 Wired Keyboard - 38% off
HP offers you enjoy quick connectivity across USB port-compatible devices with a full-frame, classic keyboard, and rest your palm and wrists easily with this height-adjustable keyboard designed for comfort. This wired keyboard features a full range of 109 keys including 12 Fn keys and 3 Hotkeys to give a better keyboard experience and make your work easy. HP Wired Keyboard Price: Rs 499.
Reason To Buy
109 keys
USB connectivity
Adjustable height and contoured design
Explore more wired keyboards here.
Best Wireless Keyboard
Wireless keyboards are flexible to work with, as you can move them anywhere without worrying about the cable.
Get Options For Best LED Monitors In India.
Logitech K230 Compact Wireless Keyboard - 9% off
The Logitech's compact keyboard is about 36 percent smaller than our standard keyboards but still has all the standard keys and their wireless connection virtually eliminates delays, dropouts, and interference which gives you a range of up to 10 meters. The battery door on top of the keyboard doubles as a fun design element with light grey, pink and blue options you can swap in to suit your mood or decor. Logitech Wireless Keyboard Price: Rs 995.
Reason To Buy
36 percent smaller size
128-bit AES encryption
USB port
Dell Wireless Keyboard - 44% off
Dell’s full-size keyboard brings efficiency to your workflow with quick access, multimedia keys, and a convenient number pad. It also connects easily to your Dell PC and has long-lasting batteries and anti-fade, spill-resistant keys that help enhance your workday experience. 128-bit advanced encryption standard on your keyboard provides a secure connection and helps protect the transmission of data across your system. Dell Wireless Keyboard Price: Rs 1,399.
Reason To Buy
2.4 GHz type keyboard
Wireless & optical
Anti-fade & spill-resistant keys
Explore more wireless keyboards here.
Best Wired Mouse
Without a mouse, you will find it really difficult to move the cursor around, select items, and perform basic tasks. Here are some best options for the wired mouse for your PC.
HP X1000 Wired USB Mouse - 33% off
The sleek and modern HP mouse adds an instant touch of trend-setting style to any workspace. This mouse is world-class and effortlessly blends sleek, modern design with life-enhancing, advanced features. Their glossy black and metallic gray shine with sophistication make this mouse stylish and this mouse has an optical sensor that works on almost all surfaces. HP Wired Mouse Price: Rs 269.
Reason To Buy
Optical sensor
Modern design
Contoured comfort
Seeking For 2TB Hard Disk? Click Here.
Lenovo 300 Wired Plug & Play USB Mouse - 41% off
Lenovo has a high-resolution 1600 dpi optical sensor that ensures you’ll be smoothly gliding from window to window. This mouse is comfortable for long hours of work with great performance. It features an easy plug-and-play connection to PCs with a USB cord and its ergonomic full-size design provides a comfortable grip for all-day comfort. Lenovo Wired Mouse Price: Rs 299.
Reason To Buy
1600 dpi optical sensor
USB receiver
Clean and streamlined design
Explore more wired mouse here.
Best Wireless Mouse
Wireless mouses are the latest gadgets that make our life simpler and tasks more manageable. Here are some finest options for a wireless mouse.
Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse - 25% off
The advanced optical tracking features enable ultra-precise moves on almost any surface. This amazing wireless mouse offers you to enjoy a wireless connection up to 10m away with a plug-and-forget USB mini-receiver. The USB receiver is so small it can stay in a USB port which makes it easy to move around with your laptop and has less chance of it being lost. Logitech Wireless Mouse Price: Rs 599.
Reason To Buy
10m Wireless range
USB receiver
Advanced optional tracking
HP Z3700 Wireless Optical Mouse - 47% off
Blue LED technology lets your mouse function on a wide range of surfaces, so you can work from almost anywhere, and their sleek design complements your devices and fits comfortably anywhere. The 2.4GHz wireless connection reliably keeps you hooked up and its 1200DPI optical sensor gives you exceptional accuracy and incredible speed. HP Wireless Mouse Price: Rs 799.
Reason To Buy
2.4GHz wireless connection
1200DPI optical sensor
USB receiver
Explore more wireless mouse here.
Best Adaptor For PC
If you’ve got an old laptop or computer with a VGA output and you want to cast your screen to a newer HD display, then you need to get an adaptor. Here are some popular VGA to HDMI adaptors available for purchase online.
Looking For All-In-One Computers? Click Here.
Portronics C-Konnect, 3-in-1 USB Type C Adapter - 22% off
This port can deliver super-fast up to 5Gbps data transfer and is compatible with a USB flash disk, mouse, keyboard, camera, removable hard disk, or other USB devices. It provides continuous charging to your type C device eradicating the low battery issues when projecting and it is easy enough to carry in your pocket and has almost zero setup time. Portronics Adaptor Price: Rs 1,169.
Reason To Buy
3 device connection
High-speed data transfer
Slim & compact design
HYPERDRIVE 3 in 1 USB Adapter - 25% off
HYPER adapter easily shares video from your USB C device to compatible HDMI monitors at crystal clear 4K video quality for a great viewing experience. Their highly essential USB A 3.1 port allows you to connect MacBook Pro to a wide variety of USB devices like pen drives, external HDDs, keyboards, mice, etc. HYPERDRIVE Adapter Price: Rs 2,999.
Reason To Buy
USB C ports
High-resolution HDMI port
Slim, compact, and portable
Explore more adapters for PC here.
Best Web Camera For PC
Webcams are more economical than normal video cameras and aid in online, real-time, face-to-face communication. Here we have compiled some web cameras for your uninterrupted face timing.
Logitech C270 Digital HD Webcam - 27% off
Logitech webcam has an adjustable universal clip that lets you attach the camera securely to your screen or laptop, or fold the clip and set the webcam on a shelf. This webcam gives you chance to see 30 frames per second, video quality is smooth and lag-free, while images are crisp, colorful, and contrasted. Logitech Webcam Price: Rs 1,898.
Reason To Buy
Noise-reducing mic
55° field of view
Auto light correction
Also Check: Champion Printers For Home & Office Use.
Lenovo 300 FHD Flexible Mount Webcam - 63% off
Lenovo 300 FHD webcam is powered by a full HD 1080P 2.1 megapixel CMOS camera that allows you to see as clearly as day. The innovative FHD 1080P camera delivers perfect high-resolution video and lets you set the scene with its ultra-wide 95° lens. With full stereo dual-mics, you are able to hear loud and clear, every time. Lenovo Webcam Price: Rs 1,949.
Reason To Buy
Ultra-wide 95° lens
Full stereo dual mic
Privacy shutter
Explore more webcams for PC here.
Best Headsets For Computer
A headset for PC is perfect for making your spoken communication possible without having to wear an earpiece or hold a microphone. Below we have shortlisted some finest PC Headsets for you.
Logitech H340 Stereo Wired Over Ear Headphones With Mic - 42% off
The perfect everyday headset with a simple plug-and-play USB connection, digital audio, and in-line controls. A noise-canceling microphone reduces background noise and delivers clear digital audio for VOIP and Skype calls. Its lightweight headband with swivel-mounted foam ear cushions gives you hours of audio comfort. Logitech Headset Price: Rs 1,851.
Reason To Buy
Noise-cancelling
Digital stereo sound
Flexible Microphone
EPOS PC 8 Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic - 5% off
EPOS headsets are light and comfortable with the lightweight headband, it's easy to forget you are even wearing a headset. It has an easy volume control with stereo sound Sennheiser quality that is perfect for a range of applications such as music and gaming. The double-sided design is ideal for easy listening during conversations, it also helps you to focus, stopping you from becoming distracted by background noise. EPOS Headset Price: Rs 2,845.
Reason To Buy
volume and mute control switch
noise canceling microphone
USB port
Explore more headsets for computers here.
Best Speakers For Computer
If you are using your computer for video or voice calls, gaming, music, or watching movies, getting a desktop speaker can take your entertainment from zero to hero. Here are a few finest picks of computer speakers. Take a look!
Searching For Pendrive To Secure Your Data? Click Here.
Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker - 30% off
Zeb-Warrior is a USB powered 2.0 speaker, the best fit for your gaming experience as it comes in a modern design and adds an element with its breathing RGB LED lights. These speakers connect the USB side to either laptop or through an adapter to any power source and another 3.5 mm pin to the music source. Zebronics Speakers Price: Rs 699.
Reason To Buy
Aux connectivity
Volume control
RGB LED lights
Get more options for speakers here.
Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W 4.1 Channel Wireless - 24% off
Philis speakers are built with an elegant matt finish that gives this set a stylish look. This speaker comes with 4.1 channels to give your entertainment experience an extra spice. You can feel the ultimate bass experience with dedicated 18W subwoofers. Philips Bluetooth Speakers Price: Rs 3,999.
Reason To Buy
4.1 Channel
Remote Control
38 W sound output
Explore more branded computer accessories here:
Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.