16 Best Computer Accessories In India: Top Keyboards, Mouse, Headsets, Webcams, And Many More

Best Computer Accessories In India: Computers are highly used in the office and home today. Work from Home and online classes have increased the use of computers in homes also. But In an era of thriving technology, having a computer without its accessories is like trying to fly without wings. Extra accessories to computer help with improving the result of work. They’ve benefits and specific functions, you can consider for example a scenario where you’ve just bought a fantastic desktop. It’s exciting of course, but a desktop alone does not make a set-up.





Many people choose a desktop over a laptop because that way you have the freedom to pick the internal components you want. But desktop PCs also give you the opportunity to choose from fantastic keyboards to headsets, cameras, microphones, and speakers, it’s all part of the fun of putting together your own computer workstation.





Let’s take a look at our selected accessories like a keyboard, mouse, webcam, speakers, and more which will enable you to work more effectively and look good at the same time!





Best Wired Keyboard

If you are looking for a great typing experience, then here are premium wired keyboards that you should take a look at.













The Dell Wired Keyboard provides a convenient keyboard solution for everyday home or office computing uses. The keyboard's full layout with chiclet-style keys allows for efficient, comfortable typing. Dell keyboards come with a durable build and quiet keys, it’s designed to provide comfort for the everyday demands of desktop usage. The Dell Wired Keyboard also has a palm rest that is available for separate purchases. Dell Wired Keyboard Price: Rs 559.





Reason To Buy

Super quiet plunger keys

chiclet-style keys

USB interface













HP offers you enjoy quick connectivity across USB port-compatible devices with a full-frame, classic keyboard, and rest your palm and wrists easily with this height-adjustable keyboard designed for comfort. This wired keyboard features a full range of 109 keys including 12 Fn keys and 3 Hotkeys to give a better keyboard experience and make your work easy. HP Wired Keyboard Price: Rs 499.





Reason To Buy

109 keys

USB connectivity

Adjustable height and contoured design





Best Wireless Keyboard

Wireless keyboards are flexible to work with, as you can move them anywhere without worrying about the cable.





The Logitech's compact keyboard is about 36 percent smaller than our standard keyboards but still has all the standard keys and their wireless connection virtually eliminates delays, dropouts, and interference which gives you a range of up to 10 meters. The battery door on top of the keyboard doubles as a fun design element with light grey, pink and blue options you can swap in to suit your mood or decor. Logitech Wireless Keyboard Price: Rs 995.





Reason To Buy

36 percent smaller size

128-bit AES encryption

USB port













Dell’s full-size keyboard brings efficiency to your workflow with quick access, multimedia keys, and a convenient number pad. It also connects easily to your Dell PC and has long-lasting batteries and anti-fade, spill-resistant keys that help enhance your workday experience. 128-bit advanced encryption standard on your keyboard provides a secure connection and helps protect the transmission of data across your system. Dell Wireless Keyboard Price: Rs 1,399.





Reason To Buy

2.4 GHz type keyboard

Wireless & optical

Anti-fade & spill-resistant keys



Best Wired Mouse

Without a mouse, you will find it really difficult to move the cursor around, select items, and perform basic tasks. Here are some best options for the wired mouse for your PC.













The sleek and modern HP mouse adds an instant touch of trend-setting style to any workspace. This mouse is world-class and effortlessly blends sleek, modern design with life-enhancing, advanced features. Their glossy black and metallic gray shine with sophistication make this mouse stylish and this mouse has an optical sensor that works on almost all surfaces. HP Wired Mouse Price: Rs 269.





Reason To Buy

Optical sensor

Modern design

Contoured comfort





Lenovo has a high-resolution 1600 dpi optical sensor that ensures you’ll be smoothly gliding from window to window. This mouse is comfortable for long hours of work with great performance. It features an easy plug-and-play connection to PCs with a USB cord and its ergonomic full-size design provides a comfortable grip for all-day comfort. Lenovo Wired Mouse Price: Rs 299.





Reason To Buy

1600 dpi optical sensor

USB receiver

Clean and streamlined design





Best Wireless Mouse

Wireless mouses are the latest gadgets that make our life simpler and tasks more manageable. Here are some finest options for a wireless mouse.













The advanced optical tracking features enable ultra-precise moves on almost any surface. This amazing wireless mouse offers you to enjoy a wireless connection up to 10m away with a plug-and-forget USB mini-receiver. The USB receiver is so small it can stay in a USB port which makes it easy to move around with your laptop and has less chance of it being lost. Logitech Wireless Mouse Price: Rs 599.





Reason To Buy

10m Wireless range

USB receiver

Advanced optional tracking













Blue LED technology lets your mouse function on a wide range of surfaces, so you can work from almost anywhere, and their sleek design complements your devices and fits comfortably anywhere. The 2.4GHz wireless connection reliably keeps you hooked up and its 1200DPI optical sensor gives you exceptional accuracy and incredible speed. HP Wireless Mouse Price: Rs 799.





Reason To Buy

2.4GHz wireless connection

1200DPI optical sensor

USB receiver





Best Adaptor For PC

If you’ve got an old laptop or computer with a VGA output and you want to cast your screen to a newer HD display, then you need to get an adaptor. Here are some popular VGA to HDMI adaptors available for purchase online.





This port can deliver super-fast up to 5Gbps data transfer and is compatible with a USB flash disk, mouse, keyboard, camera, removable hard disk, or other USB devices. It provides continuous charging to your type C device eradicating the low battery issues when projecting and it is easy enough to carry in your pocket and has almost zero setup time. Portronics Adaptor Price: Rs 1,169.





Reason To Buy

3 device connection

High-speed data transfer

Slim & compact design















HYPER adapter easily shares video from your USB C device to compatible HDMI monitors at crystal clear 4K video quality for a great viewing experience. Their highly essential USB A 3.1 port allows you to connect MacBook Pro to a wide variety of USB devices like pen drives, external HDDs, keyboards, mice, etc. HYPERDRIVE Adapter Price: Rs 2,999.





Reason To Buy

USB C ports

High-resolution HDMI port

Slim, compact, and portable





Best Web Camera For PC

Webcams are more economical than normal video cameras and aid in online, real-time, face-to-face communication. Here we have compiled some web cameras for your uninterrupted face timing.















Logitech webcam has an adjustable universal clip that lets you attach the camera securely to your screen or laptop, or fold the clip and set the webcam on a shelf. This webcam gives you chance to see 30 frames per second, video quality is smooth and lag-free, while images are crisp, colorful, and contrasted. Logitech Webcam Price: Rs 1,898.





Reason To Buy

Noise-reducing mic

55° field of view

Auto light correction





Lenovo 300 FHD webcam is powered by a full HD 1080P 2.1 megapixel CMOS camera that allows you to see as clearly as day. The innovative FHD 1080P camera delivers perfect high-resolution video and lets you set the scene with its ultra-wide 95° lens. With full stereo dual-mics, you are able to hear loud and clear, every time. Lenovo Webcam Price: Rs 1,949.





Reason To Buy

Ultra-wide 95° lens

Full stereo dual mic

Privacy shutter





Best Headsets For Computer

A headset for PC is perfect for making your spoken communication possible without having to wear an earpiece or hold a microphone. Below we have shortlisted some finest PC Headsets for you.













The perfect everyday headset with a simple plug-and-play USB connection, digital audio, and in-line controls. A noise-canceling microphone reduces background noise and delivers clear digital audio for VOIP and Skype calls. Its lightweight headband with swivel-mounted foam ear cushions gives you hours of audio comfort. Logitech Headset Price: Rs 1,851.





Reason To Buy

Noise-cancelling

Digital stereo sound

Flexible Microphone















EPOS headsets are light and comfortable with the lightweight headband, it's easy to forget you are even wearing a headset. It has an easy volume control with stereo sound Sennheiser quality that is perfect for a range of applications such as music and gaming. The double-sided design is ideal for easy listening during conversations, it also helps you to focus, stopping you from becoming distracted by background noise. EPOS Headset Price: Rs 2,845.





Reason To Buy

volume and mute control switch

noise canceling microphone

USB port





Best Speakers For Computer

If you are using your computer for video or voice calls, gaming, music, or watching movies, getting a desktop speaker can take your entertainment from zero to hero. Here are a few finest picks of computer speakers. Take a look!





Zeb-Warrior is a USB powered 2.0 speaker, the best fit for your gaming experience as it comes in a modern design and adds an element with its breathing RGB LED lights. These speakers connect the USB side to either laptop or through an adapter to any power source and another 3.5 mm pin to the music source. Zebronics Speakers Price: Rs 699.





Reason To Buy

Aux connectivity

Volume control

RGB LED lights





Philis speakers are built with an elegant matt finish that gives this set a stylish look. This speaker comes with 4.1 channels to give your entertainment experience an extra spice. You can feel the ultimate bass experience with dedicated 18W subwoofers. Philips Bluetooth Speakers Price: Rs 3,999.





Reason To Buy

4.1 Channel

Remote Control

38 W sound output









