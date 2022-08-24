Best Color Printers For All Printing Solutions: Cheap Prices, Best Quality

Best Color Printers: A color printer allows you for pages or other items to be printed in color. Like color televisions and other types of equipment and consumer products, color printers have evolved over a number of decades to offer more high-performance and sophisticated results. For people who seek to print their work in color to give them a good representation value then they should bring a color printer at home. Here is a list of some best color printers available in the market with good market value and review. Just go through this article and get your color printing solution at cheap prices from brands HP, Canon, and more.







Best Color Printers: Quality Matters















Canon Pixma G3000 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Colour Printer has a page yield of 6000 for black and white pages and 7000 for color prints. Built-in wireless LAN connectivity allows users to print wirelessly from PCs, laptops, mobile phones, and tablet computers. Canon Color Printer Price: Rs 14,999.















HP Deskjet All-in-One Printer supports dual-band Wifi with a self-reset function for phenomenal performance. You can print, scan, and copy from virtually anywhere with your smartphone, and share your documents to third-party software like Dropbox and Google Drive using the HP smart app.HP Color Printer Price: Rs 9,199.

















HP Colour Laser 150nw Wireless Color Laser Printer brings more color to your professional printing at an affordable price. You can easily print from a variety of smartphones and tablets, and print with wireless, ethernet networking & direct wifi. HP Color Printer Price: Rs 33, 698.















Brother printer features an adjustable, 250-sheet capacity paper tray for letter or legal size paper and a single-sheet manual feed slot for envelopes, labels, or thicker media. You can also connect locally to a single computer via its USB interface. Brother Color Printer Price: Rs 25,750.















Canon PIXMA G3020 NV Colour Printer comes with an efficient and pocket-friendly ink tank for high-quality printing. The ink bottles are anti-drip and spill-resistant to keep you free from unintended ink smears while filling the cartilage. Canon Color Printer Price: Rs 15,249.





Explore more branded color printers here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.