Best CCTV Camera To Ensure Complete Safety: Your Smart Security Solution

Best CCTV Camera: A CCTV camera is perfect for securing your family and business from any unwanted activities and ensuring complete safety. In the same line, CCTV cameras with voice recording are a great purchase to have. These CCTV cameras are known for their 2-way audio recording and high performance. So if you are thinking to ensure complete security for your loved ones and property then check out these CCTV cameras for your smart security solution from brands Mi, CP Plus, Xiaomi, and many more In your budget.









Best CCTV Cameras: Most Reviewed









Mi 360° Home Security Camera - 20% off

Mi Security Camera's dual motor-head design enables the camera to rotate and capture a full 360° horizontal view and 96° vertical view. Their talkback feature makes this CCTV camera special, no matter where you are you can always talk to your family using the camera. Mi CCTV Camera Price: Rs 3,199.







CP PLUS Wired 1080p HD 2.4MP Security Camera - 50% off

Cp plus hybrid digital video recorder supports both analog and IP cameras 1080p HD resolution DVR and camera Real-time recording for all cameras Inbuilt hard drive. This CCTV camera set is having HD DVR, outdoor camera, hard disk, wire bundle, HDMI cable, and BNC & dc Connectors. CP PLUS CCTV Camera Price: Rs 6,698.





Arlo Pro 3 – Wire-Free Security 2 Camera System - 36% off

Arlo Pro 3 Security Camera's all-new video encoding technology allows smoother streaming and reduces bandwidth without compromising. This CCTV camera is perfect for indoor or outdoor usage with amazon Alexa control and is clearly visible in day & night. Arlo CCTV Camera Price: Rs 51,389.







Xiaomi Home Security Camera - 30% off

Xiaomi Home Security Camera features a full 360° horizontal view and 96° vertical view, talkback feature makes this CCTV camera special, no matter where you are you can always talk to your family using the camera. This CCTV camera is perfect for indoor or outdoor usage with amazon Alexa control and is clearly visible in day & night. Xiaomi CCTV Camera Price: Rs 3,164.







TP-LINK 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera - 15% off

TP-LINK CCTV camera features Alexa sound control and records every image in crystal-clear 1080p definition with 360º horizontal and 114º vertical range. These camera provides a visual distance of up to 30 ft and triggers light & sound effects to frighten away unwanted visitors. TP-LINK CCTV camera Price: Rs 2,799.











Explore more branded CCTV cameras here:





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.