Best Cameras For Photography: Don’t Capture What You See, Capture What You Imagine

Best Cameras For Photography: That is true a DSLR camera not only provides you a better quality pixel moreover it gives you opportunities to capture the world the way you see. Here are many options in the market for cameras like Instant cameras, Drone cameras, and Digital cameras but most people pick a DSLR camera without any doubt, and there are two main reasons that people still prefer DSLRs. The first reason is that DSLRs pack in a larger battery than most mirrorless counterparts. The second one is that a wide range of lenses is available for DSLRs, which gives the user a lot of flexibility.





Well! If you also want to express your photography skill then these cameras are really going to help you a lot. Here we have rounded up some of the best-performed DSLRs from brands like Sony, Nikon, Panasonic, and Canon cameras giving you a professional way to showcase your hidden photographer.





Also Read: 10 Best DSLR Camera In India: Inspire, Explore, Create And Showcase.





Best Cameras For Photography: Popular Picks

Below we have picked some of the best-performing cameras to make your photography journey fabulous.









Buy Now





Canon EOS is a combination of an APS-C size CMOS sensor and an imaging processor that delicately depicts every single hair producing high-quality images that beautifully blur the background and enhance the subject. This camera is useful for remotely controlling your camera and transferring pictures wirelessly as you shoot. Canon Camera Price: Rs 36,999.







Buy Now





Panasonic LUMIX G7 Easily controls aperture and shutter settings with the front and rear dials while making white balance and ISO adjustments on the fly and capturing sharp images with a high dynamic range and artifact-free performance. The camera has a 3.5mm external mic port, 2.5mm remote port, USB 2.0, and micro HDMI. Panasonic DSLR Camera Price: Rs 38,990.







Buy Now





Canon EOS M50 Mark II builds on the strong performance of the popular EOS M50 with improvements that will be especially notable for content creators like vloggers and more. Their autofocus locks onto the subject faster, and eye detection is improved so it recognizes the eyes and faces further away. This camera also shoots vertically in addition to horizontally, and the camera even offers clean HDMI output for high-resolution, high frame-rate streaming. Canon Camera Price: 1,45,239.





Read More: Best Canon Cameras In India: For The Photographer In You.





Buy Now





Nikon’s 51-point AF system features group-area AF for secure subject tracking and 180K-pixel RGB sensor drastically enhances the accuracy of various auto controls. Their slimmer body with an easier-to-hold deep grip enabled by the monocoque structure, while weighing just approx 640 g. Nikon DSLR Camera Price: Rs 84,800.







Buy Now





Sony Alpha ILCE comes with the world's fastest 0.02 Sec AF speed with 425 phase detection and contrast points. It has a high-quality picture resolution and an EXMOR CMOS sensor with outstanding light sensitivity. The camera has durability for up to 200,000 shutter cycles and an ISO sensitivity of up to 102400. Sony Camera Price: Rs 70,989.







Buy Now





Canon EOS 200D comes with enhanced dual-pixel CMOS AF performance and functionality during live-view shooting. The Creative Assist feature makes it easy even for beginners to change the look of their photos. It can be used in combination with features for characteristic expressions utilizing various lenses. Canon DSLR Camera Price: Rs 56,999.







Buy Now





The Sony Alpha 7R IV captures the mood of each scene and the texture of the subjects. Their BIONZ X imaging engine delivers unprecedented resolution, fine gradation, and low noise to open entirely new dimensions of detail just as pro photographers expect. Sony Camera Price: 2,48,990.







Buy Now





Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera comes with a 20.9MP DX CMOS sensor, a robust speed 6 engine, and the light-gathering advantages of the wider Z mount, photos, and videos shot in low light look clean and professional. Their flip-down feature is perfect for taking selfies and for vlogging, just touch the LED to activate portrait mode. Nikon DSLR Camera Price: 94,490.









Explore more Branded Cameras here:





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.