Best Boomboxes In India: Impeccable Sony, Saregama Cravaan, And JBL Boombox For Music Lover

Best Boomboxes In India: A boombox is a beautiful memory box that makes your moment special and creates memories for a lifetime. Boombox is now high in demand because it's very convenient to carry anywhere with you to make your every moment special with its amazing features like monstrous bass, bold design, and an incredible 24 hours of playtime. So, if you also want to celebrate your moment with loud music then you should think about these amazing party boxes.





Here are some of the best picks of boomboxes from Sony, Saregama Cravaan, JBL boombox, and more to make your party loud and clear.







Best Boomboxes In India: Popular Picks For You















JBL Boombox witnesses the most massive and loudest JBL pro signature sound with deep & powerful bass. Enjoy your function with JBL’s party boost function which allows you to pair with multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to amplify the sound and pump up the party. JBL Boombox Price: Rs 35,899.

















Sony SRS XP500 combines superb sound with plenty of party features to make it a fun and versatile speaker with powerful party sound by the x-balanced speaker unit and the front high-efficiency tweeter, it sends out rich, clear, and high-quality sound. This boombox gives your party a fresh, modern look with the indirect illumination lighting concept of the XP500 perfect fit for both parties and everyday use. Sony BoomBox Price: Rs 27,290.



JBL Xtreme 3 has a built-in power bank that lets you charge your devices without taking a break from the tunes. This boombox allows you to pair two JBL party boost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL party boost-compatible speakers to pump up your party indeed. JBL Boombox Price: Rs 25,999.















Sony portable full range stereo boombox sound system comes with an MP3 CD player, radio, 30 presets, headphones, AUX jack, and bonus DB sonic CD head cleaner. This boombox gives a full party feel with its amazing party box sound to enjoy your function breakless. Sony Boombox Price: Rs 20,776.















Saregama Carvaan digital music player comes with a rechargeable battery and has 5000 pre-loaded evergreen Hindi songs from legends like Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, R.D Burman, and many more. Saregama Carvaan Hindi Price: Rs 6,290.







Monster BoomBox comes with a modern design and the latest in wireless technology with deep pounding bass. The monster blaster has the power to bring music to life indoors and out. Monster BoomBox Price: Rs 18,500.







