Best Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy This Diwali 2022: Top Picks From Marshall, Bose, JBL Etc

Best Bluetooth Speakers: Make your Diwali more enjoyable by purchasing the best Bluetooth speakers so that you can rock the party. You can enjoy listening to music wherever you go effortlessly. You can connect it easily with Bluetooth without any hassle of cables and adapters. The compact size adds to its functionality and is equipped with the latest and exciting features.





As these speakers are small and handy they do not require a lot of space. Many of the stylish design comes with LED lights for better function. These smart speakers are available from many top brands like Marshall, Bose, JBL Etc. As there are no wires you can place it anywhere with ease. Some of them also come with a waterproof feature and can be taken wherever you want to splash around water.





Best Bluetooth Speakers





To make your mood and party lively we have compiled some of the best Bluetooth speakers that you can purchase this Diwali at a discounted price:





These speakers from JBL come with a powerful bass radiator to make your party more lively. The feature of IPX7 Waterproof makes these speakers durable and causes no harm with a splash of water. You can enjoy listening to music for up to 20 hours without charging. Wireless get powerful stereo sound by connecting your smartphones or tablets to the speaker. This JBL speaker is available in many colors that you can choose according to your choice. JBL Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 10,499.





Marshall, a top-notch and renowned brand in the speaker category delivers rich, clear, and loud music. Strong and resistant, with a very robust and user-friendly design that has an IPX7 water-resistant rating. This stylish speaker is easy to use and you can control it with the multi-directional control knob. These speakers are so small that they can fit in the palm of your hand. Marshall Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 14,897.





Wherever you go, the SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker produces incredible sound. You can clearly hear every nuance of your music since the audio is clear, balanced, and crisp. The wireless speaker is potent enough to fill a room and may be used to block out background noise while working or having fun, as well as to project loudly (and reliably) outside. If this Bluetooth speaker gets dusty you can rinse it off as it meets IP67 waterproof standards. Bose Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 14,310.





The offered wireless speaker from JBL comes with attractive colors to add a touch of style and elegance. You can play music for up to 12 hours. The IPX7 features make it perfect for beaches where you do not have to worry about the speaker getting damaged because of water. You can get a booming bass in a compact design. JBL Speaker Price: Rs 8,998.





This small micro speaker from Bose comes in stylish blue color. The features are Waterproof,tear-resistant strap, rugged outdoor, IP67 waterproof speaker, strong battery, etc. You can easily connect it with ‎Bluetooth and USB. The durable speakers are resistant to drops, dents, cracks, and scratches. Bose Speaker Price: Rs 9249.





