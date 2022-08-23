Best Bluetooth Speakers Under 5000: Extraordinary Speakers For All

Best Bluetooth Speakers Under 5000: Bluetooth speakers are high in demand now due to their features like good quality sound, wireless experience, bass, versatile portability, rugged durability, and many more. Bluetooth speakers can bring full range audio into any room in your home for not a lot of money, and without taking up much space. So, if you are thinking to buy these amazing speakers but do not get them as you require, then this article is for you. Here is a list of the best quality Bluetooth speakers under 5000 from brands JBL, boAt, and Sony. check it out!









JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic - 33% off









JBL GO 2 is a full-featured waterproof Bluetooth speaker that wirelessly streams music via Bluetooth for up to 5 hours of continuous JBL quality sound. The IPX7 waterproof housing makes GO 2 perfect for worry-free listening by the beach or poolside, or even in it. JBL Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 1,999.







boAt Stone 1200 14W Bluetooth Speaker - 43% off

boAt speakers deliver a powerful 14W stereo sound for a completely immersive experience. These splashproof speakers' 360-degree ergonomic design makes them ideal to be carried around anywhere you go. It also comes with a carry strap making it very convenient for you to carry it around. boAt Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 3,999.







JBL Clip 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker - 10% off









JBL Clip 4 comes with a new integrated carabiner design to clip on or buckle anywhere. This Bluetooth 5.1 wirelessly streams from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device with up to 10 hours of playtime under optimum audio settings. JBL Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 4,499.







JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker - 13% off









JBL Go 3 is designed to fit the versatile lifestyle of millennials with IP67 water and dust-resistant technology to make sure you set the vibe anywhere. The compact JBL speaker packs quite a punch when it comes to its crystal-clear sound. JBL Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 3,499.







Sony Srs-Xb13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker - 30% off









Sony Bluetooth speaker comes with a specially engineered strap to make traveling with it easier. With this speaker, you will get up to 16 hours of battery life to keep the party going and the built-in mic lets you enjoy hands-free calling straight through your speaker. Sony Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 3,485.







boAt Partypal 50 20W Bluetooth Speaker - 50% 0ff









boAt speaker offers multi-compatibility modes, Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and FM. This speaker playback time of up to 4.5 hours with the support of a type C charging interface offers resistance against splashes with an IPX5 marked water-resistant build for a carefree listening experience. boAt Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 3,999.











